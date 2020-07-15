Pharmacovigilance Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown

Global pharmacovigilance market was valued USD 7.0 billion in 2024. The revenue of this market is projected to increase at CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. North America is the leading market for pharmacovigilance market globally with largest market 2014. Europe is a subsequent market owing to implementation of pharmacovigilance. Asia Pacific market is fastest growing market with highest CAGR accounted in 2014.

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

The global pharmacovigilance market according to clinical trial phase is segmented aspre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase IIIandPhase IV. The type of service provider segment consists of In-House and contract outsourcing. The market segments in terms of

geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific andRest of the World(ROW).

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

You Can Find Full Report @: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/pharmacovigilance-market

Pharmacovigilance is associated with drug safety which involves gathering, detecting, monitoring and preventing adverse reaction of drug. It mainly focuses on adverse drug reactions. The information accumulated from healthcare providers and patients plays a significant role in pharmacovigilance to transpire. The whole purpose of pharmacovigilance is to minimize the adverse effects of drugs on the patients.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Quintiles Transnational Corporation, Accenture Plc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb, PAREXEL International Corporation, Janssen Research & Development LLC, Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc., United BioSource Corporation, Synowlwedge LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Covance Inc. and ICON, Plc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for pharmacovigilance and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for pharmacovigilance market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Pharmacovigilance Market has been segmented as below:

The Pharmacovigilance Market is Segmented on the lines of By Clinical Trial Phase, By Type of Service Provider and By Region. By Clinical Trial Phase this market is segmented on the basis of Pre clinical its covers Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV.

By Type of Service Provider this market is segmented on the basis of In- House and Contract outsourcing. By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Reasons to buy this Report:

1) Obtains the most up to date information available on all active and planned pharmacovigilance industry globally.

2) Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

3) Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of pharmacovigilance industry and unit capacity data.

4) Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

Increasing need of pharmacovigilance owing to increasing prevalence of adverse drug reaction is a major driving factor. Rise in intricacy of drug safety regulation by government is a growth factor for this market. Growing demand in paints & coating industry is one of the driving factor.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/pharmacovigilance-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 KEY TAKE AWAYS

1.2 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.3 MARKETS COVERED

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

1.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.5.1 MARKET SIZE

1.5.2 MARKET SHARE

1.5.3 KEY DATA POINTS FROM SECONDARY SOURCES

1.5.4 KEY DATA POINTS FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By Functionality

8 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By Delivery Mode

9 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By End-Users

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile

12.1 AB-Cube

12.2 Arisglobal

12.3 Extedo GMBH.

12.4 Ennov.

12.5 Online Business Applications, Inc

12.6 Oracle Corporation.

12.7 Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd

12.8 Sparta Systems, Inc

12.9 United Biosource Corporation

12.1 Umbra Global

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Population Health Management Market is Expected to Grow US$ 42.50 Billion By 2022

Public Safety Analytics Market Size is Projected to be Around US$ 12.50 Billion by 2024

Personal Protective Equipment Market is Forecast to Cross US$ 58 Billion By 2022

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/