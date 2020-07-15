Personal and Homecare Robotics Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Personal and Homecare Robotics Market Size By Application (Old Man, Child, Other), By Type (Smart Robots, Half Smart Robots), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

Home Care Robotic market is especially growing on the ground of rising demand for the wireless product together with the advancement in technology in terms of smart homecare system. Also, the growing adoption of the smart home, up the quality of living and current urbanization round the world is predicted to supply enormous growth to the market. Moreover, rising geriatric population base as well as government support is another issue supplying the market growth.

As per the latest report added by price research, world Home Care Robotic Market was valued at US$ 1,985.5 MN in 2017 and is projected to succeed in US$ 6,590.5 MN by 2024, with a CAGR of 18.7%.

The emergence of low-price robotic solutions is a key driver boosting the market growth. To fulfill the growing quality, vendors are integration physical embodiments that are autonomous, interactive, and communicative. The combination of artificial intelligence is enabling the robots to understand human emotions and interact in a very real-time setting. Also, vendors are developing low-cost companion and emotional medical care robots to cater to the growing demand and increase the affordability of those robots.

The danger of malfunctioning and hacking of these robots can result in unintentional physical attacks on the user additionally to, driving the risk of persistent threats. The growing risk of cyberattacks allows the robots to be altered remotely can have an effect on the market growth.

Market Insights

The global Personal and Homecare Robotics market is segregated on the basis of Application as Old Man, Child, and Other. Based on Type the global Personal and Homecare Robotics market is segmented in Smart Robots and Half Smart Robots.

The global Personal and Homecare Robotics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Personal and Homecare Robotics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Blue Frog Robotics, Jibo, LG Electronics, PARO Robots US, Robert Bosch, SoftBank Group, and others are among the major players in the global Personal and Homecare Robotics market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

Table of Contents:

Introduction 1.1 Key Insights 1.2 Report Overview 1.3 Markets Covered 1.4 Stakeholders Research Methodology 2.1 Research Scope 2.2 Market Research Process 2.3 Research Data Analysis 2.4.1 Secondary Research 2.4.2 Primary Research 2.4.3 Models for Estimation 2.5 Market Size Estimation 2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis 2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis Executive Summary Market Overview 4.1 Introduction 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis Personal and Homecare Robotics Market, By Application Personal and Homecare Robotics Market, By Type Personal and Homecare Robotics Market, By Geography Competitive Insights 8.1 Key Insights 8.2 Company Market Share Analysis 8.3 Strategic Outlook 8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 8.3.2 New Product Development 8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions 8.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements 8.3.5 Others Company Profiles 9.1 Blue Frog Robotics 9.1.1 Company Overview 9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.1.3 Financial Overview 9.1.4 Recent Developments 9.2 Jibo 9.2.1 Company Overview 9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.2.3 Financial Overview 9.2.4 Recent Developments 9.3 LG Electronics 9.3.1 Company Overview 9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.3.3 Financial Overview 9.3.4 Recent Developments 9.4 PARO Robots US 9.4.1 Company Overview 9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.4.3 Financial Overview 9.4.4 Recent Developments 9.5 Robert Bosch 9.5.1 Company Overview 9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.5.3 Financial Overview 9.5.4 Recent Developments 9.6 SoftBank Group 9.6.1 Company Overview 9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.6.3 Financial Overview 9.6.4 Recent Developments

