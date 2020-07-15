mHealth Services Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Mobisante, Inc. (U.S.), AirStrip Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), AliveCor, Inc. (U.S.), LifeWatch AG (Switzerland), Nike Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Jawbone (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Withings (France), BioTelemetry Inc. (U.S.), athenahealth, Inc. (U.S.), AgaMatrix, Inc. (U.S.), iHealth Lab, Inc. (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Diversinet (Canada), and Cisco, Inc. (U.S.). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The mHealth services market is expected to exceed more than US$ 59 billion by 2020 growing at a CAGR of more than 33.0% in the given forecast period 2015 to 2022.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/mobile-health-market

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for mHealth services and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013, estimates for 2014 and 2015, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for mHealth services

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The mHealth services market is segmented on the lines of its product, applications and service. The mHealth services market is segmented on the lines of its product like connected medical devices includes blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, multiparameter trackers, ECG monitors, pulse oximeters, peak flow meters, neurological monitoring devices, sleep apnea monitors, coagulation monitors, digital skin sensors, pregnancy, and women’s health monitors. Under application segmentation it covers healthcare applications market, by activity and medical applications market for professionals. The covers healthcare applications market, by activity is further segmented into chronic care management, general healthcare and fitness apps, women’s health, medication management and personal health record (PHR). The chronic care management further contains mental health and behavioral disorders, blood pressure and ECG management, diabetes management and cancer management. The general healthcare includes health tracking tools, weight loss and fitness & nutrition. Under women’s health segmentation it covers pregnancy, fertility and breastfeeding. Medical applications market for professionals’ segmentation covers medical reference, continuing medical education (CME), diagnostic tools and alert and awareness. The mHealth services market is segmented on the lines of its service like remote monitoring, diagnosis and consultation, treatment fitness and wellness, prevention and healthcare system strengthening services.

The major driving factors of mHealth services market are as follows:

Rising use of Mobile Phones, Tablets, Smart phones other Mobile Platforms

Growing consumption of mHealth App and Connected Devices in the organization of Chronic Diseases

Robust Access of 3g and 4g Networks to Supply Continuous Healthcare Services

Increasing Focus on Patient Centric Health care Delivery

The restraints factors of mHealth services market are as follows:

Opposition from Conventional Health care Providers

Require Data Security Increasing Concerns Regarding Health care Fraud And Data Theft

Lack of Regulations And Standards resultant in Low Interoperability of results

Complexity in Judgment mHealth Apps on Android Or Apple Stores and Low Guidance From Physicians in Selecting Apps

The Market Segmentation of Mobile Health Market:

BY EQUIPMENT

Blood Glucose Meters

BP Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Neurological Monitoring

Cardiac Monitors

Apnea & Sleep Monitor

Wearable fitness sensor device and Heart Rate Meters

Others

BY SERVICE

Wellness Services Market

Prevention Services Market

Treatment Services Market

Diagnosis Service Market

Monitoring Services Market

Healthcare Systems Strengthening Solutions Market

BY STAKEHOLDERS

Mobile Operators

Device Vendors

Healthcare Providers

Application Players

BY THERAPEUTIC SEGMENT

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Respiratory

Neurology

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Buy Full Research Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/reportdetails/mobile-health-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By Functionality

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Adverse Event Reporting Software

7.3 Drug Safety Audits Software

7.4 Issue Tracking Software

7.5 Fully Integrated Software

8 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premise Delivery Mode

8.3 On-Demand/Cloud Based (Saas) Delivery Mode

9 Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By End-Users

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile

12.1 AB-Cube

12.2 Arisglobal

12.3 Extedo GMBH.

12.4 Ennov.

12.5 Online Business Applications, Inc

12.6 Oracle Corporation.

12.7 Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd

12.8 Sparta Systems, Inc

12.9 United Biosource Corporation

12.1 Umbra Global

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/