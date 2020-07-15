Medical Image Analysis Software Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

Global Medical image analysis software market is anticipated to exceed US$ 4.0 billion in 2024 from USD 2.2 Billion in 2015.

Rapid growth in population rate and increasing rate of chronic diseases is a major driving factor. Rising demand of medical image analysis software in all the parts of countries of APAC region is triggering the growth of the market. The imaging software needs skilled professional with good experience in the field which is restraining factor where there is scarcity of these professionals. Increasing need of imaging of critical body parts owing to potential diseases is a driving factor.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The revenue of this market is anticipated to increase at CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. North America is expected to lead the market by revenue accounting with largest share worldwide. Asia Pacific will grow with highest growth rate owing to increase in demand for medical image analysis software in healthcare centers.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include AGFA Healthcare, Aquilab, Carestream Health Inc., Esaote S.p.A, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Inc., MIM Software Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The global medical image analysis software market by software type is segmented as integrated software and standalone software. According to its image types the market is further segmented in to 2D, 3D and 4D imaging. The market is further segmented according to its modality such as tomography, ultrasound imaging, radiography imaging and combined modalities. The application segment consists of orthopedic, dental, neurology, cardiology, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, mammography and urology and nephrology. The end-users of this market are hospitals, diagnostics centers and research centers. The market segments in terms of geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).

The Medical image analysis software Market has been segmented as below:

The Medical image analysis software Market is segmented on the lines of Software Type, Image Type, Modality, Application, End-User and Region.

By Software Type this market is segmented on the basis of Integrated Software and Standalone Software. By Image Type this market is segmented on the basis of 2D Imaging, 3D Imaging and 4D Imaging. By Modality this market is segmented on the basis of Tomography its covers Computed Tomography (CT) likes High-end Slice CT, Mid-end Slice CT & Low-end Slice CT. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) likes Closed MRI Systems & Open MRI Systems. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT). Ultrasound Imaging its covers 2D Imaging Systems, 3D/4D Imaging Systems and Doppler Imaging. Radiographic Imaging and Combined Modalities its covers PET/CT, SPECT/CT & PET/MR.

By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Orthopedic, Dental, Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Mammography and Urology and Nephrology. By End-User this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Research Centers. By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Medical image analysis software allows the practitioners to analyse and visualize the medical images. This analysed images further play vital role in treatment of patients. Image analysis software also provides the facility of remote accessing the analysis and data which is researched through internet. It makes it easy for healthcare professionals to monitor, diagnose and treat the disease.

