Leukemia Therapeutics Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The Global Leukemia Therapeutic Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 12.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4% in the given forecast period.

The Global Leukemia Therapeutic Market is segmented on the lines of its therapy, type and regional. Based on therapy segmentation it covers Chemotherapy, Biological Therapy, Radiation therapy, Targeted therapy, other. Based on type segmentation it covers Chronic leukemia, acute leukemia, others. The Global Leukemia Therapeutic Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Uncontrolled growth of cells is caused due to mutation to genes in cancer. The uncontrolled grown cell again moves from one part of body to another through blood and lymph system. There are different types of cancer out of which Leukemia is one. Cancer which is formed in blood tissues is called as Leukemia. Leukemia occurs due to the uncontrolled growth of with blood cells in the bone marrow. White blood cells are the protectors of our body from different infections. Leukemia is the most common type of cancer that is caused among adult males because they are not diagnosed at proper time. The most familiar syndrome of Leukemia is weight loss, night sweats, fever, frequent infections and enlarged liver size. There are different types of Leukemia out of which are acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

The major driving factors of Global Leukemia Therapeutic Market are as follows:

Novel developments for drug discovery approaches

Increase incidence number of target disease

Increase aging population

Not much competition in the market

The restraining factors of Global Leukemia Therapeutic Market are as follows:

Expensive treatment

Adverse effect of the treatment

The Global Leukemia Therapeutic Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Leukemia Therapeutic Market is Segmented on the lines of Therapy Analysis, Type Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Therapy Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Chemotherapy, Biological Therapy, Radiation therapy, Targeted therapy and Other.

By Type Analysis Chronic leukemia its covers Chronic lymphatic leukemia & Chronic myeloid leukemia. Acute leukemia its covers Acute lymphatic leukemia & Acute myeloid leukemia. And Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 LEUKEMIA MARKET DYNAMICS

5 LEUKEMIA PRODUCT MARKET

6 LEUKEMIA DRUG PIPELINE (PHASE III)

6.1 PIPELINE DRUGS

6.1.1 BOSUTINIB

6.1.2 OMAPRO

6.1.3 GA101/RG7159

6.1.4 VIDAZA

6.1.5 DACOGEN

6.1.6 MIDOSTAURIN

6.1.7 VOSAROXIN

6.1.8 QUIZARTINIB

6.1.9 GRASPA

6.1.10 MARQIBO

7 GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9 COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 AMBIT BIOSCIENCES CORPORATION

9.2 ARIAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC

9.3 BIOGEN IDEC INC.

9.4 BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

9.5 CELGENE CORPORATION

9.6 CEPHALON INC

9.7 CLAVIS PHARMA ASA

9.8 EISAI CO. LTD.

9.9 ERYTECH PHARMA

9.10 GENMAB A/S

9.11 GENZYME CORPORATION

9.12 GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

9.13 NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

9.14 PFIZER INC

9.15 ROCHE HOLDING AG

9.16 SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

9.17 TALON THERAPEUTICS INC

