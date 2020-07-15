IMPACT OF COVID-19 North America Multi Cooker Market Trends IMARC Group

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, The North America multi cooker market reached a value of US$ 284.8 Million in 2019. A multi cooker is an electric kitchen appliance that is utilized for automating cooking. It has a lid, inner bowl, pressure sensors, control panel, condensate collector timer and an adjustable thermostat. It is multifunctional and can be used for boiling, roasting, baking, frying, grilling and steaming different food items. Owing to the convenience offered by multi cookers, their demand is escalating over kitchen appliances, such as stove, oven, deep fryer, bread-maker and pan, across the North American region.
Sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns of individuals are leading to new cooking practices in the North American region. Multi cookers utilize less oil for cooking that aids in reducing fats in the food, thereby promoting healthy eating habits. Apart from this, leading manufactures operating in the industry are offering additional features, such as food processing, to expand their existing consumer base. This is expected to create a positive influence on the market growth in the upcoming years.
Report Scope:
- North America Multi cooker Market
- Key Regions Analysed
- United States
- Canada
- Analysis for Each Country
- Market by Product Type
- Round
- Cube
- Others
- Market by Application
- Restaurants
- Home Uses
- Others
- Market by Distribution Channel
- Electrical Goods Retailers
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Homeware Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
- Value Chain Analysis
- Key Drivers and Challenges
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Structure
- Key Player Profiles
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
