Global Trocars Market to Worth USD 964.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% in 2019-2026

The Global Trocars Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 540.5 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 964.0 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic disorders that requires surgery and rising need for minimally invasive surgeries.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the trocars market are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Ethicon USA LLC., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, The Cooper Companies Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, CONMED Corporation, LaproSurge, Purple Surgical, GENICON, Bharat Surgical Co., ELMED Incorporated, Poly Medicure Limited, Jay Shakti Industries, Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc., NovaProbe Inc., Unimicro Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Unimax Medical Systems Inc. and Surkon Medical Co. Ltd.

Trocar is an instrument used in surgeries to insert different surgical implements into blood vessel. They function as a portal for subsequent placement of various other instruments like staplers, scissors, graspers etc. Trocars can also be used to allow the escape of fluid or gas from organs within the body.

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population has increased the demand for these instruments in the market

Favorable reimbursement policies for several surgeries will act as a major factor

Market Restraints:

Product failure and recalls is acting as a major restraint for the market

Stringent government rules and regulations is also acting as a major market restraint.

Segmentation:

Disposable Trocars

Reposable Trocars

Reusable Trocars

Accessories

By Tip

Bladeless Trocars

Optical Trocars

Blunt Trocars

Bladed Trocars

By Application

General Surgery

Gynaecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

Other Surgeries

By End User

Hospitals

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, B. Braun., Melsungen AG Company expanded its administration and production facilities by opening 5 new centers in Panang in order to cater the end users in Malaysia.

In April, 2018, GENICON expanded its distribution facilities in China by signing an agreement with Greenpine Pharma.

Competitive Analysis: Global Trocars Market

The global trocars market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of trocars market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global trocars market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

