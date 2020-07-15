COVID-19 to Have Significant Effect on Worldwide Adoption of Construction Textile in 2020

Future Market Insights (FMI), in an upcoming market research study, brings to fore both macro- and microeconomic factors that will shape the growth curve of the global Construction Textile market. The report offers detailed insights on the Construction Textile market through an extensive analysis of key growth drivers, latest trends, potential challenges, and revenue growth prospects based on historical data.

Crucial information and forecast statistics, in terms of value and volume, covered in the Construction Textile market report will arm both existing and emerging market players with necessary insights to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected various markets in the chemicals & materials industry. The Construction Textile market is no different. Products which are deemed ‘essential’ continue to experience significant sales, while non-essential chemicals and raw materials faced a sharp decline in demand.

Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and stay-at-home orders, companies operating in the Construction Textile market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions and supply chain disruptions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, leading to severe product shortages in the global marketplace.

The FMI’s report includes an interesting chapter on preliminary impact of the COVID-19 on the Construction Textile market. This allows both leading and emerging market players to understand the market scenario during a crisis and aids them in making sound decisions to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Construction Textile Market: Segmentation

Valuable information covered in the FMI’s Construction Textile market report has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

On the basis of material

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

On the basis applications

Architectural membranes

Scaffolding Nets

Hoardings and Signages

Awnings and canopies

Roads and Dams

Others

Construction Textile Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the Construction Textile market. Competitive information detailed in the Construction Textile market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Construction Textile market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Royal Tencate NV (The Netherlands),

Gundle/ SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE) (U.S.),

Low & Bonar PLC (U.K.)

Fibertex Nonwoven A/S (Denmark)

Important Questions Answered in the Construction Textile Market Report

Which end user remains the top revenue contributor in different regional markets?

At what rate has the global Construction Textile market been expanding during the forecast period?

How will the global Construction Textile market look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative strategies are adopted by Construction Textile market players to stay ahead of the pack?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Construction Textile market?

