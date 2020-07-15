Ballast Water Treatment Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown

You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

The global Ballast Water Treatment market is segregated on the basis of Technology as Chemical treatment, Physical disinfection, and Mechanical systems. Based on Vessel Type the global Ballast Water Treatment market is segmented in Low ballast dependent vessels and High ballast dependent vessels. Based on Service the global Ballast Water Treatment market is segmented in Performance measurement, Manufacturing, installation & calibration, and Re-commissioning.

The global Ballast Water Treatment market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Ballast Water Treatment market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Ballast Water Treatment Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 101.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 47.1% in the given forecast period.

Stringent guidelines of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Ballast Water Management Convention (BWM) with respect to the treatment of ballast water are additionally expected to drive the growth for Ballast Water Treatment Market. Growth in production and sales of counterbalance water treatment system inferable from the increment in exchange of automotive machinery & equipment, medical & healthcare, building & infrastructure materials, beauty care products, food & beverages, and mining equipment will also drive the growth of Ballast Water Treatment Market.

Ballast water alludes to the seawater utilized as ballast to adjust the ship, furthermore, is siphoned in or out so as to include/decrease weight for dependability. Ballast water is a procedure of removing or killing the biological organisms, for example, bacteria, algae, and zooplankton from the water before releasing to the marine condition.

Based on Capacity, the global Ballast Water Treatment market is segmented in <1500 cubic meters, 1500 – 5000 cubic meters, and >5000 cubic meters.

Competitive Rivalry

Trojan Technologies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, JFE Engineering Corporation, Xylem, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Alfa Laval, ATG UV Technology, Headway Technology Co.Ltd., and others are among the major players in the global Ballast Water Treatment market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Ballast Water Treatment Market has been segmented as below:

