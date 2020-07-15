Asia-Pacific Baby Stroller and Pram Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown

You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Asia-Pacific Baby Stroller and Pram Market By Product Type (Bomfort stroller, Buggies stroller, 3-wheeler stroller, Tandem stroller); By Age Group (Under 1 year’s old, 1 to 2.5 years’ old, Above 2.5 years’ old) and by Regional Analysis – Regional Forecast by 2018 – 2024.”

The baby strollers and prams are anticipated to rise at a big rate over the forecast period. The introduction of latest baby strollers and prams with multi-functionality and innovative safety features are seemingly to fuel the expansion of this market within the coming years. fast-paced lifestyles including the increase in single-parent and nuclear families have forced shoppers to pick higher safety as well as convenience for their babies; so, they’re choosing safe and convenient baby strollers and prams.

The major challenges of Asia-Pacific Baby Stroller and Pram Market are as follows:

Short lifecycle of the prams and strollers

The major opportunities of Asia-Pacific Baby Stroller and Pram Market are as follows:

Demand for eco-friendly strollers

The Asia-Pacific Baby Stroller and Pram Market has been segmented as below:

By Product Type:

Bomfort stroller

Buggies stroller

3-wheeler stroller

Tandem stroller

By Age Group:

Under 1 year’s old

1 to 2.5 years’ old

Above 2.5 years’ old

The Asia-Pacific Baby Stroller and Pram Market is segmented on the lines of its product type, age group and regional. Based on product type it covers Bomfort stroller, Buggies stroller, Bomfort pram, 3-wheeler stroller and Tandem stroller. Based on age group it covers Under 1 year’s old, 1 to 2.5 years old and Above 2.5 years old. The Asia-Pacific Baby Stroller and Pram Market on geographic segmentation covers various such as the China, Japan, India and Other.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Asia-Pacific Baby Stroller and Pram Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Good Baby, Combi, Seebaby, Artsana, Newell Rubbermaid, Shenma Group, BBH, Mybaby, Aing, Emmaljunga, UPPAbaby, Stokke, Roadmate, Hauck, Dorel and ABC Design. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

