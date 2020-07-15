Aluminum Casting Market 2020 | In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Industry And Key Insights Of The Business Scenario By 2027

You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

Aluminum casting is a simple, inexpensive and versatile way of forming the aluminum into a wide range of products. Aluminum is not only a light weight metal, but also has properties such as excellent strength, high electrical conductivity, exceptional corrosion resistance and excellent workability. Casting also allows the formation of complex designs using various metal forming techniques.

The Global Aluminum Casting Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 90.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Alcast Technologies, Alcoa Howmet, Consolidated Metco, Dynacast International, Gibbs Die Casting, Ryobi, Bodine Aluminum, MartinreaHonsel, Leggett & Platt, Nemak, Rockman Industries. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The global aluminum casting market is segmented on the lines of its technology, treatment, application and regional. Based on type segmentation it covers Die casting, Permanent Mold casting, sand casting; and based on application segmentation it covers Automobiles, Construction, Telecom, and other application. The global aluminum casting market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for aluminum casting and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for global aluminum casting market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The global aluminum casting market has been segmented as below:

The global aluminum casting market is segmented on the Basis of Type Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis.

By Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting and Sand Casting. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Automobiles, Construction, Telecom and Other. By Regional Analysis North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of global aluminum casting market are as follows:

High investments in Research and developments.

Growth in advancement of technological capabilities.

Growth in high efficiency of aluminum cast products

Demand for aluminum casting is high from OEM

Aluminum is demanded over steel and iron products in transportation

The restraining factors of ­global aluminum casting market are as follows:

Requirements of high capital investments

Substantial plant construction and its expansion

High labor cost

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Share Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.5.1 Research Assumptions

2.5.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Macroeconomic Overview

7 Aluminum Casting Market, By Process

8 Aluminum Casting Market, By End-Use Sector

9 Aluminum Casting Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Alcoa Corporation

11.2 Ryobi Limited

11.3 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco)

11.4 Rio Tinto

11.5 United Company Rusal

11.6 China Hongqiao Group Limited

11.7 Arconic Inc.

11.8 Gibbs Die Casting Corp

11.9 Dynacast Charlotte

11.10 Nemak, S.A.B. De C.V.

11.11 Kaiser Aluminum

11.12 Additional Companies

11.12.1 Endurance Technologies

11.12.2 Consolidated Metco, Inc.

11.12.3 Rockman Industries Ltd.

11.12.4 Alcast Technologies Ltd.

11.12.5 Eagle Aluminum Cast Products

11.12.6 Dre Casting

11.12.7 MartinreaHonsel

11.12.8 Bodien Aluminum, Inc.

11.12.9 Ningbo Innovaw Mechanical Co., Ltd.

11.12.10 Kenwalt Die Casting Company

11.12.11 La Aluminum Casting Company

11.12.12 Fairfield Aluminum Casting Company (FALCO)

11.12.13 Olson Aluminum Casting

11.12.14 Pace Industries

