Air Suspension System Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Continental AG, Thyssenkrupp AG, Wabco Holdings Inc, Hendrickson International Corporation, Dunlop Systems and Components, Hitachi Ltd, Mando Corporation, BWI Group, Accuair Suspension and Firestone Industrial Products. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Air Suspension System Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Air suspension systems are a sort of suspension system that support the vehicle on the axles with the inclusion of air springs (air bags) as another for steel springs or standard leaf springs. Air suspension systems will increase the flexibility to move loads by levelling the suspension. In addition, they conjointly cut back noise and vibration.

The Air Suspension System Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 6.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the given forecast period.

The Air Suspension System Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, component, vehicle type and regional. Basis of technology is segmented into Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System and Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System. Based on component type it covers Air Springs, Shock Absorbers, Air Reservoir, Air Compressor, Electric Control Unit and Height Sensors. Basis of vehicle type is segmented into Passenger Cars, LCVs, Trucks and Buses. The Air Suspension System Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The major driving factors of Air Suspension System Market are as follows:

Increasing Demand for Luxury & Comfort

The major restraining factors of Air Suspension System Market are as follows:

High Development & Adoption Cost of Advanced Suspension Systems

The major opportunities of Air Suspension System Market are as follows:

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Air Suspension Systems

Advance Electronically Controlled Air Suspension

The Air Suspension System Market has been segmented as below:

The Air Suspension System Market is segmented on the lines of Technology, Component, Vehicle Type and Regional Analysis.

By Technology this market is segmented on the basis of Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System and Non-Electronically Controlled Air Suspension System. By Component this market is segmented on the basis of Air Springs, Shock Absorbers, Air Reservoir, Air Compressor, Electric Control Unit and Height Sensors. By Vehicle Type this market is segmented on the basis of Passenger Cars, LCVs, Trucks and Buses. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Markets Covered

1.3 Stakeholders Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation and Data Triangulation

2.3 Research Assumptions Report Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restrains

4.4 Industry Trends

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Air Suspension System Market Analysis, By Technology Air Suspension System Market Analysis, By Component Air Suspension System Market Analysis, By Vehicle Type Air Suspension System Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview

9.1 Introduction

9.2 New Product Launches

9.3 Acquisitions

9.4 Agreements, Partnerships, And Collaborations

9.5 Expansions Company Profiles

10.1 Continental AG

10.2 Thyssenkrupp AG

10.3 Wabco Holdings Inc.

10.4 Hendrickson International Corporation

10.5 Dunlop Systems and Components

10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

10.7 Mando Corporation

10.8 BWI Group

10.9 Accuair Suspension

10.10 Firestone Industrial Products

