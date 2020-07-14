Weight Management Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Weight Management Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Herbalife International, Inc; NutriSystem, Inc.; Weight Watchers International, Inc.; eDiets.com; BRUNSWICK corp.; Ethicon US, LLC: Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc.; and GOLD’S GYM. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Weight Management Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 442.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.2% in the given forecast period.

Keeping a healthy weight is a healthy lifestyle. To maintain the weight and the calories we eat must equal the energy we burn. Food containing the right amount of proteins, fibers, and lesser amount of carbohydrates are considered as an effective weight management method. An increasing preference toward junk food, physical inactivity, and the developing fast food industry is prompting an undesirable and stationary way of life, which brings about weight gain. The rapid increasing growth of obesity and overweight is one of the important factors for driving the need for preventative care. Weight management is the combination of three sectors namely weight loss diets, weight loss services, and weight loss fitness and surgical equipment.

The Global Weight Management Market is segmented on the lines of its diet, service, equipment and regional. Based on diet segmentation it covers meals, beverages, supplements. Based on service segmentation it covers fitness centers, sliming centers, consultation services, online weight loss services. Based on equipment segmentation it covers fitness equipment, surgical equipment. The Global Weight Management Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Weight Management Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Weight Management Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Weight Management Market are as follows:

Rising global prevalence of obesity

New trend lifestyle and increasing fast food industry

Technological advancements and government support

Growing markets and economies significant potential

Growing awareness about different solution

The restraining factors of Global Weight Management Market are as follows:

Expensive associated to surgeries

Limited insurance coverage

Regulatory Compliance

The Global Weight Management Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Weight Management Market has been segmented as below:

By Diet Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Meals, Beverages and Supplements. By Services Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Fitness centers, Sliming centers, Consultation services and Online weight loss services. By Equipment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Fitness equipment its covers Cardiovascular training equipment, Strength Training equipment & Others. Surgical equipment its covers Minimally invasive/Bariatric equipment & Non-invasive surgical equipment. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Weight Loss & Weight Management Market, By Diet

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Meals

7.2.1 Meal Replacements

7.2.2 Low-Calorie Sweeteners

7.2.3 Low-Calorie Diets

7.2.4 Organic Food

7.3 Beverages

7.3.1 Low-Calorie Beverages & Diet Soft Drinks

7.3.2 Herbal Tea & Green Tea

7.3.3 Slimming Water

7.3.4 Other Low-Calorie Beverages

7.4 Supplements

7.4.1 Proteins

7.4.2 Fibers

7.4.3 Green Tea Extract

7.4.4 Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA)

8 Weight Loss & Weight Management Market, By Equipment

9 Weight Loss & Weight Management Market, By Service

10 Weight Loss & Weight Management Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile

12.1 Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

12.2 Nutrisystem, Inc.

12.3 Herbalife Ltd.

12.4 Ethicon (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

12.5 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

12.6 Brunswick Corporation

12.7 Cybex International, Inc.

12.8 Johnson Health Technology Co., Ltd.

12.9 Technogym SPA

12.1 Weight Watchers International, Inc.

12.11 Covidien PLC

12.12 Ediets.Com, Inc.

12.1 Kellogg Company

12.2 Amer Sports

12.3 Jenny Craig, Inc.

