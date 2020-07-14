The global skincare devices market is expected to reach a considerable value by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026. Skincare is the range of practices that support, enhance appearance, remove dirt from the skin, reduces dark circles, maintains skin integrity, and relieve skin conditions.

The growing rate of skin disorders such as non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancer due to excessive exposure of the population to ultraviolet rays and increasing pollution have fueled the demand for these devices. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) more than 130,000 cases of melanoma and 3 million cases of non-melanoma skin, cancer is detected every year globally. Some of the most common skin diseases are dark circles, acne, dead skin, eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, pimples, and psoriasis. Companies are investing heavily in R&D to develop new devices to treat skin diseases; some of the popular therapies include hair removal, laser & LED, wrinkles, rosacea, and devices to treat blemishes. An increase in air and water pollution, growing medical spas and medical tourism have bolstered the growth for skincare devices. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly owing to its growing population. Increased pollution in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, South Korea, and Japan, increase skin related problems, developed infrastructure, and increased net disposable income are some of the factors driving the growth for skincare devices market and is expected to continue the same in the forecasted period.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Factors that are driving the growth for the global skincare devices market are increasing prevalence of skin cancer and skin related diseases, changing lifestyle, increasing pollution, growing appearance consciences, and increasing net disposable income.

The latest trend in the skincare market devices is that it helps in treatment of diseases such as acne, dark circles, pimples, seborrheic dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis. In addition, technological advancement in these devices has helped in the enhancement of human skin features.

The cost associated with the initial investment in R&D to produce a technologically advanced device is very high; also, these devices are not affordable by the middle or lower-middle-class customers. These factors are hampering the growth of the market.

The increase in medical tourism and growing medical spas in emerging countries provide many opportunities for the growth of the skincare devices market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the skincare devices market are Alma Lasers Ltd, PhotoMedex Inc., Allergan plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KgaA, Panasonic Corporation, Beijing Toplaser Technology Co Ltd., Michelson Diagnostic Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., and Hologic Inc. The market is highly dynamic and is mostly dominated by big players. Major strategies followed by these companies are engaging in strategic acquisitions such as collaborations to gain market share, product launches, investment in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures, and branding & promotion. In March 2016, Allergan plc collaborated with Syneron Medical Ltd. to offer three of Syneron Candela’s body skincare and sculpting platforms to the members of Allergan’s members based on the loyalty programs.

The global skincare devices market has been segmented based on

Product Types

Diagnostic Devices

Treatment Devices

Applications

Disease Diagnosis & Treatment

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Cellulite Reduction

Skin Tightening

Damage Repair

Body Contouring

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Skincare Devices Market Overview Global Skincare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Skincare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Skincare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Skincare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Skincare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Skincare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Skincare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Skincare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Skincare Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

