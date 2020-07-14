RUBELLA TREATMENT MARKET TO WITNESS MASSIVE GROWTH | GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED, BIO FARMA

Global Rubella treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with tularemia Infection and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Global Rubella Treatment Market By Treatment (Medication, Vaccinations), Drugs (Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Aspirin and Others), Vaccine (Proquad, M-M-R II and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global rubella treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc, Grifols, S.A., Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Vintage Labs, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bio Farma, Biological E and others.

Market Definition:

Rubella is also known as German measles is a contagious viral infection caused by virus called German measles that affects mostly children. It causes symptoms like a rash, fever and eye redness. Advent of in pregnant women may cause fetal death or congenital defects known as congenital rubella syndrome.

Market Drivers

Increase in number of number of unvaccinated children & adults are vulnerable to this disease is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of symptoms associated with rubella is enhancing the market

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation:

By Treatment

Medication

Vaccinations

By Drugs

Paracetamol

Ibuprofen

Aspirin

Others

By Vaccine

Proquad

M-M-R II

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Grifols, S.A. received approval from the FDA for GamaSTAN (immune globulin [human]) for the treatment of hepatitis A virus (HAV) and measles. The FDA approval is an important R&D milestone for Grifols and significantly improves treatment landscape for millions of patients.

In June 2017, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited entered into collaboration with Biological E to develop affordable combination vaccines including diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (DTaP) and measles-rubella (MR) vaccines. Under the deal terms, Biological E will commercialize the vaccine in India, China and low- and middle-income countries. This collaboration could have a significant impact on patients’ lives where large, unmet public health needs exist.

Competitive Analysis:

Global rubella treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global rubella treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

