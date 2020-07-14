Public Safety Analytics Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The Public Safety Analytics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 12.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 17% in the given forecast period.

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Hexagon, IBM, Cisco, NEC, SAP, ESRI, SAS, Nice Systems, Splunk and Verint Systems. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

Browse Full Report Here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/public-safety-analytics-market

The Public Safety Analytics Market is segmented on the lines of its component, analytics type, application, deployment, industry vertical and regional. Based on component is segmented into solution and service. Based on analytics type is segmented into Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics and Descriptive analytics. Based on application is segmented into Pattern Recognition, Incident detection, Person of Interest Screening and Surveillance. Based on deployment is segmented into On-premises and Hosted. Based on vertical is segmented into Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies, Border Control (Land, Sea, and Air), Public Transportation Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and Others. The Public Safety Analytics Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The rise in criminal activities and terrorist attacks has led to the introduction of data analytics in public safety solutions and services, with an objective to create them ultra-efficient. The hosted deployment mode section has gained high traction within the market, because it needs less capital investment, helps decrease the operational and maintenance prices, and reduce the management’s efforts. This hosted public safety analytics services are created available according to the customers’ demand, whereby customers may start or stop any service according to their will. Public safety agencies have leveraged advanced analytics solutions to supply better services and protect the public and the nation from direct threats.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Public Safety Analytics Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Public Safety Analytics Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Public Safety Analytics Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Public Safety Analytics Market are as follows:

Rising Investments in Smart City Initiatives

Growing Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices for Public Safety

The major restraining factors of Public Safety Analytics Market are as follows:

Budget Constraints in Adopting Public Safety Analytics Services

The major opportunities factor of Public Safety Analytics Market are as follows:

Proliferation of Hosted Public Safety Analytics Solutions and Services

Introduction of ML/AI-Based Public Safety Solutions and Services

The major challenges factor of Public Safety Analytics Market are as follows:

Lack of Awareness of Public Safety Analytics Solutions and Services

The Public Safety Analytics Market has been segmented as below:

The Public Safety Analytics Market is Segmented on the lines of component, Analytics Type, Application, Deployment and Vertical. By component this market is segmented on the basis of Solutions and Services. By Analytics Type this market is segmented on the basis of Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics and Descriptive analytics.

By Application this market is segmented on the basis of Pattern Recognition, Incident detection, Person of Interest Screening and Surveillance. By Deployment this market is segmented on the basis of On-premises and Hosted. By Vertical this market is segmented on the basis of Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies, Border Control (Land, Sea, and Air), Public Transportation Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and Others (manufacturing and emergency services).

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/public-safety-analytics-market

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation and Data Triangulation

2.3 Research Assumptions

Summary with Insights Market Overview Public Safety Analytics Market Analysis, By Component Public Safety Analytics Market Analysis, By Analytics Type Public Safety Analytics Market Analysis, By Application Public Safety Analytics Market Analysis, By Deployment Mode Public Safety Analytics Market Analysis, By Vertical Competitive Overview Company Profiles

11.1 Hexagon

11.2 IBM

11.3 Cisco

11.4 NEC

11.5 SAP

11.6 ESRI

11.7 SAS

11.8 Nice Systems

11.9 Splunk

11.10 Verint Systemsa

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Radiotherapy Market is Expected to Grow US$ 8.50 Billion By 2022

Population Health Management Market is Expected to Grow US$ 42.50 Billion By 2022

Personal Protective Equipment Market is Forecast to Cross US$ 58 Billion By 2022

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/