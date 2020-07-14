Oat Drinks Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

Oat Drinks Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 to 2027

The report on the global oat drinks market is intended to offer global industry assessment for 2012-2018 and 2019-2027. In this study, Future Market Insights (FMI) covers some of the chief factors that are expected to impact the demand and supply of oat drinks over the next couple of years. It includes detailed review of growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and prevailing trends in the market. It therefore covers crucial information intended to help readers get a comprehensive overview of the oat drinks market.

Oat Drinks Market Taxonomy

The report segments the global oat drinks market in detail to present an executive-level blueprint to the reader

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Flavour

Natural

Fruit

Chocolate

Vanilla

Others

Product

Full Fat

Reduced Fat

Packaging

Aseptic Packaging

Bottles

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the report covers country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, and opportunity assessment. Also, it offers recommendations to help companies establish a foothold in the global oat drinks market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find a detailed segmentation of the overall oat drinks market share in this chapter. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions to help readers understand the scope of the report.

Chapter 03 – Global Oat Drinks Market: Overview

Readers can find valuable information on the key segments within the market, besides relevant definitions in this chapter. Associated industry assessment is also carried out to study the oat drinks market trends, prevailing dynamics, trade analysis, and supply and value chain. Consumers’ perception on oat drinks is explained in consumer survey analysis and social media sentiment analysis included in this chapter.

Chapter 04 – Global Oat Drinks Market Analysis and Forecast 2012 – 2027

This chapter studies the growth trajectory exhibited by the oat drinks market across various segments. In terms of nature the market is bifurcated into organic and convention. On the basis of product, the market is split between full fat and reduced fat. Based on flavor, the market can be segmented into natural, fruit, chocolate, vanilla, and others. In terms of packaging, aseptic carton, bottles, and others cover the key segment. Regionally, the global market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 05 – North America Oat Drinks Market Analysis 2012 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2027

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth exhibited by the market in North America. It also offers country-wise assessment of the market that covers growth exhibited in the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information on prevalent trends and regulations in the North America market for oat drinks.

Chapter 07 – Western Europe Oat Drinks Market 2012 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2027

The chapter discusses various factors driving the market across Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Rest of Western Europe.

Chapter 08 – Eastern Europe Oat Drinks Market 2012 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2027

The chapter discusses various factors driving the market across CIS, Rest of Eastern Europe.

Chapter 09 – Asia Pacific Oat Drinks Market 2012 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2027

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the market in Asia Pacific, along with a country-wise assessment that covers China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Readers can also find regional trends and regulations, affecting growth in countries across Asia Pacific.

Chapter 10 – Middle East and Africa Oat Drinks Market 2012 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2027

This chapter provides information about how the market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2017 – 2026.

Chapter 11 – Competitive Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed tier analysis and information on concentration of key players in the oat drinks market along with their presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Readers can also find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Drinks Brokers Ltd, Alpro Comm. VA, Oatly AB, Quaker Oats Company, Inc., Rude Health, Pureharvest, Kaslink Food Oy Ltd, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Darkoff, Riso Scotti, Valsoia S.p.A, Isola Bio, BJORG, among others.

Chapter 12 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the oat drinks market report.

Chapter 13 – Research Methodology

This chapter is intended to help readers understand the research methodology followed to reach conclusions and derive important qualitative and quantitative information, about the oat drinks market.