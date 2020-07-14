Infection Control Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Global Infection Control Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include SO3 Inc., Synergy Health plc, Sterigenics International, Inc., STERIS Corporation, Sakura Global Holding Company Ltd., Nordion Inc., 3M Company, Matachana Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Getinge Group, CisaS.p.A, Belimed AG, Ahlstrom Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Limited. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Infection Control Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 23.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.5% in the given forecast period.

The Global Infection Control Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, treatment, application and regional. Based on product type segmentation it covers Disinfection Products and Sterilization Products. Based on End user it covers hospitals, Medical Device Companies, Food Industry, Life Sciences Industry, Pharmaceutical Companies Other End Users. Global Infection Control Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

Infections are principally caused by microorganisms like bacterium, virus, and fungi. Infections are categorized into many sorts. Major kinds of infections embrace Hospital noninheritable Infections (HAIs), abdomen and internal organ infections, common childhood infections, eye infections, ear infections, respiratory organ and metabolic process infections, skin infections and sexually transmitted infections (sexually transmitted diseases).

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Infection Control Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Infection Control Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Infection Control Market are as follows:

Growth within the variety of Surgical Procedures

Increasing incidences of hospital based infections

Increasing Geriatric Population and Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Rising specialize in Food Sterilization and medical care

E-Beam Sterilization utilization is growing

The restraining factors of Global Infection Control Market ­are as follows:

Contract Sterilization importance is growing

Stringent restrictive necessities

Saturation in Developed Economies

Disinfection and Sterilization of Advanced Medical Instruments

The Global Infection Control Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Infection Control Market is Segmented on the lines of Product Analysis, End Users Analysis and Regional Analysis.

By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Disinfection Products its covers Disinfectors likes Washer Disinfectors, Flusher Disinfectors & UV ray Disinfectors. Endoscope Reprocessors, Disinfectants likes By Product Type its likes Hand Disinfectants, Skin Disinfectants, Instrument Disinfectants & Surface Disinfectants. By Formulation its likes Disinfectant Wipes, Disinfectant Sprays & Disinfectant Liquids. By EPA Classification its likes Low-Level Disinfectants, Intermediate-level Disinfectants & High-level Disinfectants. Medical Non-woven likes Surgical Drapes, Surgical Gowns, Sterilization Wraps & Face Masks. Sterilization Products its covers Sterilization Method likes Heat Sterilization its likes Moist Heat Sterilization & Dry Heat Sterilization. Low Temperature Sterilization its likes Ethylene Oxide Sterilization (EtO), Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VHP) Sterilization, Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma Sterilization, Ozone Gas Sterilization & Formaldehyde Sterilization. Filtration Sterilization & Radiation Sterilization. Contract Sterilization its covers Ethylene Oxide (EtO) Sterilization, Gamma Sterilization, E-beam Sterilization & Other Contract Sterilization.

By End Users Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hospitals sector, Medical Device Companies sector, Food Industry sector, Life Sciences Industry sector, Pharmaceutical Companies sector and Other End Users sector. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Infection Control Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Infection Control Market, By Product

8 Global Infection Control Market, By End User

9 Global Infection Control Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

9.6 Middle East and Africa

10 Infection Control Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 3M Company

11.3 Mmm Group

11.4 Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company)

11.5 Cantel Medical Corporation

11.6 Sterigenics International, Inc.

11.7 Steris Corporation

11.8 Getinge Group

11.9 Halyard Health, Inc. (Formerly A Part of Kimberly-Clark)

11.10 Advanced Sterilization Products (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

11.11 Matachana Group

