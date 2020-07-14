Heat Pumps Market 2020 | Global Industry Overview, Growth Rate, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

Global Heat Pumps Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global heat pumps market is expected to grew at a CAGR of 11% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global heat pumps market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Heat pumps refer to devices that transfer heat from one place to another by circulating refrigerant through a cycle of condensation and evaporation. These pumps comprise numerous components, including condensers, compressors, evaporators and expansion valves, for their efficient functioning. The compressor is utilized to pump the refrigerant between two heat exchanger coils, wherein the refrigerant is evaporated at low pressure in one coil and is further condensed at high pressure in the other coil. These pumps are used to warm homes during winters and make the spaces cooler during warm and hot conditions. Since these systems are extremely energy efficient in nature, require lesser maintenance and are much safer to use as compared to combustion-based heating systems, they are gaining widespread preference on the global level.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heat-pumps-market/requestsample

Global Heat Pumps Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing sales of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Altering global climatic conditions and improving standards of living have increased the uptake of these systems, thereby impelling the demand for heat pumps. Apart from this, steadily increasing population, rapid urbanization and inflating per capita income levels have created the need for the expansion of residential spaces. This trend, coupled with the rising trend of renovation and modernization across the residential and commercial sectors, is boosting the sales of these pumps on a global level. Moreover, the widespread adoption of green buildings, owing to an enhanced preference for sustainable development among the masses, is expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth.

Furthermore, since these pumps have an efficient conversion rate of energy to heat, and their utilization reduces carbon emissions, governments of various countries, such as the United States, are undertaking initiatives to promote their usage and offering numerous benefits on their installation. In confluence with this, the growing popularity of dual source heat pumps (DSHP) among users, owing to their improved efficiency and performance, is further facilitating the market growth.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1646&flag=C

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Source: https://coleofduty.com/market-reports/2020/05/06/trending-news-covid-19-impact-on-heat-pumps-market-2020-daikin-mitsubishi-electric-midea-group-nibe-ingersoll-rand-danfoss-panasonic-glen-dimplex-viessmann-robert-bosch-united-technologie/