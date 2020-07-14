Healthcare Machine to Machine (M2M) Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include AT&T (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.), Gemalto (The Netherlands), Vodafone (U.K.), China Mobile (China), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Telefonica (Spain), Telit Communications (U.K), and Deutsche Telekom (Germany) among others.. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
The healthcare M2M market is expected to exceed more than US$ 12 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 22% between 2018 and 2024.
M2M that is machine to machine technology is very important tool in healthcare. Medical devices can improve patient care skill and give remote diagnostics, it can alter health care in many ways such as it require little amount of BW, minimized concern for the patient and enhanced quality of care. M2M technology contains two types of technology called wired and wireless technology which join to devices of the similar type and allow communication within the same. The development of wireless networks, healthcare machine to machine communication takes place in easy way and it takes less time and power for communicating between machines. Growth of M2M trends in all over world and the use of smart phone has increase the knowledge for use of M2M technology in the healthcare world.
The major driving factors of healthcare M2M market are as follows:
- Migration into 3G And 4G Networks
- Acceptance of M2M Technology in telemetry and telematics applications
- Regulatory mandate
The restraints factors of healthcare M2M market are as follows:
- Need of Standardization
- Incapability to control the benefits of mobility
The healthcare M2M market is segmented on the lines of its technology, industry vertical and application. Under technology segmentation it covers wired, wireless and cellular technology. The wired technology is further segmented into Ethernet and industrial Ethernet. Based on wireless technology it covers short-range, Wi-Fi, zigbee and Bluetooth. In cellular technology segmentation it covers second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G)/Long-Term Evolution (LTE). The healthcare M2M market is segmented on the lines of its industry vertical like healthcare, utilities, automotive & transportation, retail, consumer electronic and security & surveillance. Healthcare is further segmented into patient monitoring & tracking and telemedicine. Under utilities it covers smart grids and smart meters. Based on automotive & transportation it covers telematics and fleet tracking/monitoring. In retail segmentation it consists digital signage & point-of-sales and vending machine & atms. Consumer electronics covers smart Tv and smart Tv Consoles and smart appliances. Based on security & surveillance segmentation it covers commercial & residential security and remote surveillance. The healthcare M2M market is segmented on the lines of its application like patient well being, medical facilities and sports & fitness.
The Healthcare M2M Market has been segmented as below:
By Technology Analysis
- Wired Technologies
Ethernet
Industrial Ethernet
- Wireless Technologies
Short-Range
Wi-Fi
Zigbee
Bluetooth
- Cellular Technologies
Second-Generation (2G)
Third-Generation (3G)
Fourth-Generation (4G)/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)
By Industry Vertical Analysis
- Healthcare
Patient Monitoring & Tracking
Telemedicine
- Utilities
Smart Grids
Smart Meters
- Automotive & Transportation
Telematics
Fleet Tracking/Monitoring
- Retail
Digital Signage & Point-Of-Sales
Vending Machine & Atms
- Consumer Electronic
Smart Tv and Smart Tv Consoles
Smart Appliances
- Security & Surveillance
Commercial & Residential Security
Remote Surveillance
- Others
Oil & Gas
Agriculture
By Application Analysis
- Patient Well-being
- Medical Facilities
- Sports & Fitness
- Others (Implants and Research & Education)
By Regional Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Table of Contents
1 INTRODUCTION
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.2.1 By Technology
5.2.2 By Industry Vertical
5.2.3 By Region
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Migration to 3G And4G Networks
5.3.1.2 Adoption of M2M Technology in Telematics and Telemetry Related Applications
5.3.1.3 Regulatory Mandates
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Lack of Standardization
5.3.2.2 Inability to Leverage the Benefits of Mobility
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Strategic Partnerships With System Integrators
5.3.3.2 Growth of the Connected Car Market
5.3.3.3 Emerging Applications in Different Industries
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Privacy & Security
5.3.5 Winning Imperatives
5.3.5.1 Certifications for M2M Modules
5.3.6 Burning Issues
5.3.6.1 Establishment and Execution of Regulations, Standards, and Protocols
6 Industry Trends
7 Market, By Technology
8 Market, By Industry Vertical
9 Market, By Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 AT&T Inc.
11.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
11.4 Gemalto
11.5 Intel
11.6 Texas Instruments
11.7 China Mobile Ltd.
11.8 Deutsche Telekom Ag
11.9 Sierra Wireless
11.10 Sprint Corporation
11.11 Telefonica, S.A
11.12 Telit Communications
11.13 Verizon Communication Inc.
11.14 Vodafone Group PLC.
11.15 Jasper Technologies Inc.
11.16 Kore Wireless Group
