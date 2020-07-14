Healthcare Machine to Machine (M2M) Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Key players profiled in the report include AT&T (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.), Gemalto (The Netherlands), Vodafone (U.K.), China Mobile (China), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Telefonica (Spain), Telit Communications (U.K), and Deutsche Telekom (Germany) among others.

The healthcare M2M market is expected to exceed more than US$ 12 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 22% between 2018 and 2024.

M2M that is machine to machine technology is very important tool in healthcare. Medical devices can improve patient care skill and give remote diagnostics, it can alter health care in many ways such as it require little amount of BW, minimized concern for the patient and enhanced quality of care. M2M technology contains two types of technology called wired and wireless technology which join to devices of the similar type and allow communication within the same. The development of wireless networks, healthcare machine to machine communication takes place in easy way and it takes less time and power for communicating between machines. Growth of M2M trends in all over world and the use of smart phone has increase the knowledge for use of M2M technology in the healthcare world.

The major driving factors of healthcare M2M market are as follows:

Migration into 3G And 4G Networks

Acceptance of M2M Technology in telemetry and telematics applications

Regulatory mandate

The restraints factors of healthcare M2M market are as follows:

Need of Standardization

Incapability to control the benefits of mobility

The healthcare M2M market is segmented on the lines of its technology, industry vertical and application. Under technology segmentation it covers wired, wireless and cellular technology. The wired technology is further segmented into Ethernet and industrial Ethernet. Based on wireless technology it covers short-range, Wi-Fi, zigbee and Bluetooth. In cellular technology segmentation it covers second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G)/Long-Term Evolution (LTE). The healthcare M2M market is segmented on the lines of its industry vertical like healthcare, utilities, automotive & transportation, retail, consumer electronic and security & surveillance. Healthcare is further segmented into patient monitoring & tracking and telemedicine. Under utilities it covers smart grids and smart meters. Based on automotive & transportation it covers telematics and fleet tracking/monitoring. In retail segmentation it consists digital signage & point-of-sales and vending machine & atms. Consumer electronics covers smart Tv and smart Tv Consoles and smart appliances. Based on security & surveillance segmentation it covers commercial & residential security and remote surveillance. The healthcare M2M market is segmented on the lines of its application like patient well being, medical facilities and sports & fitness.

The Healthcare M2M Market has been segmented as below:

By Technology Analysis

Wired Technologies

Ethernet

Industrial Ethernet

Wireless Technologies

Short-Range

Wi-Fi

Zigbee

Bluetooth

Cellular Technologies

Second-Generation (2G)

Third-Generation (3G)

Fourth-Generation (4G)/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

By Industry Vertical Analysis

Healthcare

Patient Monitoring & Tracking

Telemedicine

Utilities

Smart Grids

Smart Meters

Automotive & Transportation

Telematics

Fleet Tracking/Monitoring

Retail

Digital Signage & Point-Of-Sales

Vending Machine & Atms

Consumer Electronic

Smart Tv and Smart Tv Consoles

Smart Appliances

Security & Surveillance

Commercial & Residential Security

Remote Surveillance

Others

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

By Application Analysis

Patient Well-being

Medical Facilities

Sports & Fitness

Others (Implants and Research & Education)

By Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

