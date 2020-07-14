Healthcare Data Storage Market 2020 | In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Industry And Key Insights Of The Business Scenario By 2027

The global Healthcare Data Storage market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Healthcare Data Storage market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The Global Healthcare Data Storage Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 5.4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 14.3% in the given forecast period.

Healthcare organizations area unit building their IT infrastructures to be a lot of versatile and ascendable to fulfil the growing knowledge demand. With value-based incentives for knowledge analytics and also the inflated range of connected medical devices perpetually grouping knowledge, organizations area unit challenged with storing clinical knowledge in an exceedingly means that’s each HIPAA-compliant and straightforward for licensed users to access. File storage offers simple syncing, sharing, and distribution of knowledge, that has driven the demand for this design sort. The article storage phase is predicted to witness high growth during this market, primarily because of its capability to handle giant volumes of unstructured knowledge as hostile file storage, which might solely handle structured knowledge.

The growth during this market is driven chiefly by the increasing volume of digital knowledge generated in care organizations, the fast and simple readying of cloud storage solutions, and also the growing adoption of hybrid knowledge storage solutions. Increased Need for Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

The global Healthcare Data Storage market is segregated on the basis of Type as Flash & Solid-State Storage and Magnetic Storage. Based on Storage System the global Healthcare Data Storage market is segmented in Storage Area Network, Direct-Attached Storage, and Network-Attached Storage. Based on End User the global Healthcare Data Storage market is segmented in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROS, and CMOS, Hospitals, Clinics, and Ascs, Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes, and Clinical Research Labs, Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories, and Other End Users.

Competitive Rivalry

Dell, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Pure Storage, Hitachi, Toshiba, Western Digital, Scality, Huawei, and others are among the major players in the global Healthcare Data Storage market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Healthcare Data Storage Market has been segmented as below:

Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Type

Flash & Solid-State Storage

Magnetic Storage

Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Storage System

Storage Area Network

Direct-Attached Storage

Network-Attached Storage

Healthcare Data Storage Market, By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROS, and CMOS

Hospitals, Clinics, and Ascs

Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes, and Clinical Research Labs

Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories

Other End Users

Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Company

Dell

IBM Corporation

NetApp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Pure Storage

Hitachi

Toshiba

Western Digital

Scality

Huawei

The report covers:

Global Healthcare Data Storage market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Healthcare Data Storage market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Healthcare Data Storage market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Healthcare Data Storage market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Healthcare Data Storage market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Dell, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Pure Storage, Hitachi, Toshiba, Western Digital, Scality, Huawei, and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction1.1 Key Insights 1.2 Report Overview 1.3 Markets Covered 1.4 Stakeholders Research Methodology2.1 Research Scope 2.2 Market Research Process 2.3 Research Data Analysis 2.4.1 Secondary Research 2.4.2 Primary Research 2.4.3 Models for Estimation 2.5 Market Size Estimation 2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis 2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis Executive Summary Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Type5.1 Introduction 5.2 Flash & Solid-State Storage 5.2.1 Market Overview 5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.3 Magnetic Storage 5.3.1 Market Overview 5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Storage System6.1 Introduction 6.2 Storage Area Network 6.2.1 Market Overview 6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.3 Direct-Attached Storage 6.3.1 Market Overview 6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.4 Network-Attached Storage 6.4.1 Market Overview 6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast Healthcare Data Storage Market, By End User7.1 Introduction 7.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROS, and CMOS 7.2.1 Market Overview 7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 7.3 Hospitals, Clinics, and Ascs 7.3.1 Market Overview 7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 7.4 Research Centers, Academic & Government Institutes, and Clinical Research Labs 7.4.1 Market Overview 7.4.2 Market Size and Forecast 7.5 Diagnostic & Clinical Laboratories 7.5.1 Market Overview 7.5.2 Market Size and Forecast 7.6 Other End Users 7.6.1 Market Overview 7.6.2 Market Size and Forecast Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction 8.2 North America 8.2.1 North America Healthcare Data Storage, By Type 8.2.2 North America Healthcare Data Storage, By Storage System 8.2.3 North America Healthcare Data Storage, By End User 8.3 Europe 8.3.1 Europe Healthcare Data Storage, By Type 8.3.2 Europe Healthcare Data Storage, By Storage System 8.3.3 Europe Healthcare Data Storage, By End User 8.4 Asia-Pacific 8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Data Storage, By Type 8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Data Storage, By Storage System 8.4.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Data Storage, By End User 8.5 Rest of the World 8.5.1 Rest of the World Healthcare Data Storage, By Type 8.5.2 Rest of the World Healthcare Data Storage, By Storage System 8.5.3 Rest of the World Healthcare Data Storage, By End User Competitive Insights9.1 Key Insights 9.2 Company Market Share Analysis 9.3 Strategic Outlook 9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 9.3.2 New Product Development 9.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions 9.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements 9.3.5 Others Company Profiles10.1 Dell 10.1.1 Company Overview 10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.1.3 Financial Overview 10.1.4 Recent Developments 10.2 IBM Corporation 10.2.1 Company Overview 10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.2.3 Financial Overview 10.2.4 Recent Developments 10.3 NetApp 10.3.1 Company Overview 10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.3.3 Financial Overview 10.3.4 Recent Developments 10.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 10.4.1 Company Overview 10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.4.3 Financial Overview 10.4.4 Recent Developments 10.5 Pure Storage 10.5.1 Company Overview 10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.5.3 Financial Overview 10.5.4 Recent Developments 10.6 Hitachi 10.6.1 Company Overview 10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.6.3 Financial Overview 10.6.4 Recent Developments 10.7 Toshiba 10.7.1 Company Overview 10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.7.3 Financial Overview 10.7.4 Recent Developments 10.8 Western Digital 10.8.1 Company Overview 10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.8.3 Financial Overview 10.8.4 Recent Developments 10.9 Scality 10.9.1 Company Overview 10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.9.3 Financial Overview 10.9.4 Recent Developments 10.10 Huawei 10.10.1 Company Overview 10.10.2 Product/Service Landscape 10.10.3 Financial Overview 10.10.4 Recent Developments

