Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 15.50 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 20% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include CareCloud Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., ClearData Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, Dell, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Iron Mountain, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Merge Healthcare, Inc., VMware, Inc. and Oracle Corporation.. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Cloud computing will increase actual-time information collection and improves accessibility to the facts. it has outpaced the conventional paper healthcare device by way of imparting extra pace and efficiency in statistics handling. For example, cloud computing technology is extensively utilized in far flung affected person tracking. Healthcare cloud computing helps quicker accessibility of digital medical records and huge storage of clinical statistics in hospitals and clinics. Cloud computing also performs a vital function in patient billing and reduces capital expenditure which is associated with conventional mode of billing practices.

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is segmented on the lines of its service, cloud deployment model, application, end user and regional. Based on service mode segmentation it covers platform as a service, infrastructure as a service and software as a service. Cloud deployment model is classified into public, private and virtual private cloud. Application is further classified into clinical information system and non clinical information system. Clinical information system is classified into computerized physician order entry, pharmacy information system, electronic medical records, radiology information system and others. Non-clinical information system covers automatic patient billing, claims management, revenue cycle management and others. Under end user segmentation it covers healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare cloud computing market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The major driving factors of Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market are as follows:

• Increasing demand for stringent regulatory compliance

• Growing investment from healthcare players

• Public awareness

• Proliferation of high speed internet

• Government organizations

• Implementation of favorable regulatory acts

The restraining factors of Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market are as follows:

• Data portability complications

• Issues related to data privacy

• Rising number of cloud data breaches

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is Segmented on the lines of Service Mode Analysis, Cloud deployment model Analysis, Application Analysis, End-user Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Service Mode Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Platform as a service (Paas), Infrastructure as a service (Iaas) and Software as a service (Saas).

By Cloud deployment model Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Public, Private and Virtual Private Cloud.

By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Clinical Information System its covers Computerized Physician Order Entry, Pharmacy Information System, Electronic Medical Records, Radiology Information System & Others. Non-clinical Information System its covers Automatic Patient Billing, Claims Management, Revenue Cycle Management & Others. By End-user Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Healthcare providers and Healthcare payers. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

2.1.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.1.2 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.1.2.1 Secondary Research

2.1.3 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.3.1 Primary Research

2.1.3.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.4 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.5 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.1.6 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.1.7 Research Design

2.1.8 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.1.9 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Case Studies

7 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Application

8 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Model

9 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component

10 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Pricing Model

11 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Model

12 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By End User

13 Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles Overview

15.1 CareCloud Corporation

15.2 athenahealth, Inc

15.3 Carestream Health, Inc

15.4 ClearData Networks, Inc

15.5 Cisco Systems, Inc

15.6 EMC Corporation

15.7 Dell, Inc

15.8 Hewlett-Packard Company

15.9 IBM Corporation

15.10 Iron Mountain, Inc

15.11 Microsoft Corporation

15.12 Merge Healthcare, Inc

15.13 VMware, Inc

15.14 Oracle Corporation

