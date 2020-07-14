Healthcare Chatbots Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown

The global Healthcare Chatbots market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Healthcare Chatbots market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

FYI, You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry.

The Global Healthcare Chatbots Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 314.63 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 20.58% in the given forecast period.

Chatbots have emerged at the forefront of user engagement and are more and more coming into the thought. The health care sector has set to adopt it for managing high patient volume. The framework of health care chatbots has developed to a good degree within the previous couple of years that lets them comprehend symptoms and body signs of potential diseases or diseases. The chatbot scheme has varied cross-linking options, for performance sweetening in several applications. For fast client interaction, most of the businesses ideally use in-built chatbots. Slack and Twitter electronic communication are the foremost fashionable kind employed by majority of companies. A chatbot refers to Associate in Nursing interactive application that utilizes a collection of rules and also the computing for interacting with humans through the matter spoken communication method, it facilitates helping users in several sectors.

Rising net property and therefore the growing adoption of smartphones and mobile platforms play a key role in guaranteeing the adoption and use of chatbots. This has ensured growing numbers of shoppers to access health care services, and additionally greatly broadened the reach of same services. Social Media Platform-Oriented Chatbots and Cloud-Based Models are the opportunity of market.

The global Healthcare Chatbots market is segregated on the basis of Component as Software and Services. Based on Deployment Model the global Healthcare Chatbots market is segmented in On-premise Model and Cloud-based Model. Based on Application the global Healthcare Chatbots market is segmented in Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance and Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance.

Based on End User, the global Healthcare Chatbots market is segmented in Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, and Other End Users.

Competitive Rivalry

Your.MD, Healthtap, Inc., Sensely, Inc., Buoy Health, Inc, Infermedica, Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, Baidu, Ada Digital Health, Ltd., PACT Care BV, Woebot Labs, Inc., and others are among the major players in the global Healthcare Chatbots market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Healthcare Chatbots Market has been segmented as below:

Healthcare Chatbots Market, By Component

Software

Services

Healthcare Chatbots Market, By Deployment Model

On-premise Model

Cloud-based Model

Healthcare Chatbots Market, By Application

Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

Healthcare Chatbots Market, By End User

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Companies

Other End Users

Healthcare Chatbots Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Healthcare Chatbots Market, By Company

Your.MD

Healthtap, Inc.

Sensely, Inc.

Buoy Health, Inc

Infermedica

Babylon Healthcare Services Limited

Baidu

Ada Digital Health, Ltd.

PACT Care BV

Woebot Labs, Inc.

The report covers:

Global Healthcare Chatbots market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Healthcare Chatbots market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Healthcare Chatbots market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Healthcare Chatbots market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Healthcare Chatbots market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Your.MD, Healthtap, Inc., Sensely, Inc., Buoy Health, Inc, Infermedica, Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, Baidu, Ada Digital Health, Ltd., PACT Care BV, Woebot Labs, Inc., and others.

