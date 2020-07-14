Healthcare Automation Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The Healthcare Automation Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 60 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9% in the given forecast period.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Healthcare Automation Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Healthcare Automation Market is segmented on the lines of its Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation, Therapeutic Automation, Pharmacy and Laboratory Automation, end user and regional. Based on Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation it covers Automated Imaging, Point-of-care Testing (POCT) and Automated Image Analysis. Based on Therapeutic Automation it covers Non-Surgical Automation and Surgical Automation. Based on Pharmacy and Laboratory Automation it covers Laboratory Automation and Pharmacy Automation. Based on end user it covers Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres, Research Laboratories & Institutes, Pharmacies and Home/Ambulatory Care Settings & Others. The Healthcare Automation Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The healthcare industry has witnessed severe amount of changes with automation paving the approach for newer approaches characterized by efficiency. Automation is probably going to assist medical professionals focus on better patient care and improved outputs. additionally, it’s also expected to reduce the price incurred by healthcare providers on repetitive work. Implementation of automation in healthcare is projected to bring out better healthcare facilities, improved efficiency, and increase healthcare delivery quality.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens AG, General Electric Company (GE), Medtronic PLC, Tecan Group Ltd, Intuitive Surgical, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Danaher Corporation and Swisslog Holding AG. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Healthcare Automation Marketand related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Healthcare Automation Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Healthcare Automation Market are as follows:

Rising Labour Costs Driving a Need for Pharmacy Automation

Rising Government Support for Medical Automation

The major restraints factors of Healthcare Automation Market are as follows:

Stringency of Regulatory Procedures Delays Product Launches

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Summary with Insights Market Overview Healthcare Automation Market Analysis, By Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation Healthcare Automation Market Analysis, By Therapeutic Automation Healthcare Automation Market Analysis, By Pharmacy and Laboratory Automation Healthcare Automation Market Analysis, By End User Healthcare Automation Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

11.1 Swisslog Holding AG

11.2 Siemens AG

11.3 Tecan Group Ltd.

11.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.5 Accuray Incorporated

11.6 Danaher Corporation

11.7 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

11.8 General Electric Company (GE)

11.9 Medtronic PLC.

11.10 Stryker Corporation

