Healthcare Analytics And Medical Analytics Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown

Healthcare corporations have huge quantities of facts but regularly do no longer have the tools to bring the facts together for beneficial enterprise data and making plans. Healthcare analytics is the systematic use of statistics and related commercial enterprise insights developed thru implemented analytical disciplines. Consists of statistical, contextual, quantitative, predictive, cognitive, and different, inclusive of rising model to power fact-based totally decision making for making plans, management, measurement and gaining knowledge.

Analytics may be descriptive, predictive or prescriptive. Healthcare analytics entails software of statistical tools and techniques to healthcare-associated facts a good way to examine beyond conditions consisting of operational overall performance or medical outcomes to enhance the quality and efficiency of medical and enterprise procedures and performance.

The Global Healthcare Analytics And Medical Analytics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 49.50 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 27% in the given forecast period.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Healthcare Analytics and Medical Analytics Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Verisk, Medai, MedeAnalytics, Optum Health, Truven Health, McKesson, Cerner and other larger players such as IBM, Oracle.. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Healthcare Analytics And Medical Analytics Market is segmented on the lines of its application, delivery mode, component, end user and regional. Based on application segmentation it covers clinical, financial, predictive modeling, operational and administrative and research. Under delivery mode segmentation it classified into on premise, web hosted and cloud based. Components are classified into hardware, software and services. Based on end user segmentation it covers healthcare, payers, providers and others. The healthcare analytics medical analytics market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Healthcare Analytics And Medical Analytics Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Healthcare Analytics and Medical Analytics Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Healthcare Analytics And Medical Analytics Market are as follows:

• Large scope of predictive analytics

• Centralized healthcare mandates

• Improvement in the operative and financial function

The restraining factors of Global Healthcare Analytics And Medical Analytics Market are as follows:

• Security of data

• Privacy of individual patients

• Need manpower with cross functional analytical skills

The Global Healthcare Analytics And Medical Analytics Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Healthcare Analytics And Medical Analytics Market this market is segmented on the basis of Application Analysis, Delivery mode Analysis, Component Analysis, End-user Analysis and Regional Analysis.

By Application Analysis is segmented on the basis of Clinical, Financial, Predictive Modeling, Operational and Administrative and Research. By Delivery mode Analysis is segmented on the basis of On-premise, Web-hosted and Cloud-based. By Component Analysis is segmented on the basis of Hardware, Software and Services. By End-user Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Healthcare, Payers, Providers and Others. By Regional Analysis this market this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Healthcare Analytics Market, By Type

7 Healthcare Analytics Market, By Application

8 Analytics Market, By Component

9 Healthcare Analytics Market, By Delivery Model

10 Healthcare Analytics Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Payers

10.2.1 Private Insurance Companies

10.2.2 Government Agencies

10.2.3 Employers & Private Exchanges

10.3 Providers

10.3.1 Hospitals, Physician Practices, and IDNS

10.3.2 Post-Acute Care Organizations

10.3.3 Ambulatory Settings

10.4 ACOS, HIES, MCOS, and TPAS

11 Healthcare Analytics Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

13.3 Cerner Corporation

13.4 Health Catalyst

13.5 IBM Corporation

13.6 Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

13.7 Mckesson Corporation

13.8 Medeanalytics, Inc.

13.9 Optum, Inc. (Part of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.)

13.10 Oracle Corporation

13.11 SAS Institute Inc.

13.12 Verisk Analytics, Inc.

