Huge Demand of Global Ticketing Software Market with Major Players like Cubic Corporation, Confidex, Indra Sistemas, Giesecke + Devrient

Global Ticketing Software market was valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 14.88%.

Ticketing software aids enterprises in resolving any internal support queries. Ticketing software is also referred as smart ticketing system. This software allows user to manage the process of issue resolution. Ticketing software is classified into various products such as E-Kiosk, E-Ticket, E-toll, Request Tracker, Ticket Machine, Smart Parking System, Ticket Validators, and Others.

Rise in demand for smart ticketing solutions by public transportation companies is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global ticketing software market. Furthermore, increase in popularity of blockchain in smart ticketing will have the positive impact of global ticketing software market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for mobile app and contactless bank cards will enhance the demand for smart ticketing systems, which is expected to fuel the global ticketing software market growth, during this forecast period. Increase in demand for ticketing software in various industries such as sports, entertainment and tourism is expected to drive the global ticketing software market growth. In addition to that, increase in advanced technologies in smart ticketing system is expected to grow the global ticketing software market growth.

However, high maintenance cost for smart ticketing system is restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global ticketing software market growth. Also, centralized framework of smart ticketing system will affect the global ticketing software market growth.

Also, Global Ticketing Software Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cubic Corporation, Confidex, Indra Sistemas, Giesecke + Devrient, Gemalto Nv, Hid Global, Rambus, Vix Technology, Conduent, and Infineon Technologies.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

E-Kiosk

E-Ticket

E-toll

Request Tracker

Ticket Machine

Smart Parking System,

Ticket Validators

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By System

Open Payment System

Smart Card

Near-field Communication

By End User

Sports & Entertainment

Parking

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

