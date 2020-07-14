Global Social CRM Software Market Top 10 Competitors, Regional Trend, Application, Marketing Strategy, Outlook Analysis and Forecast

CRM is commonly referred as Customer Relationship Management. Social CRM is an expansion of CRM, which uses social media technology, techniques, and services. Social CRM software is a type of business strategy supported by business processes, technology platform, and social network, which helps to engage customers to provide mutual benefits to both parties. Social CRM software has different advantages such as Marketing, Sales, Customer Services, Social Engagement with prospective customers, and Social Support to Customers. Social CRM software is used to create, develop, and increase customer relationship in order to enhance customer value, and market profitability.

Increase in focus on customer consultation, and increase in number of small medium enterprises (SMEs) is expected to boost the growth of global social CRM software market. In addition to that, many organizations are developing solutions for social monitoring, social listening, social management, and social measurement to provide better customer experience is expected to propel global social CRM software market growth. Social CRM software offers various benefits to customers such as real-time access, increases reach to customers, enhances operational efficiency. These all factors will have positive impact on global social CRM software market growth.

Integrated issues is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global social CRM software market growth.

Global Social CRM Software Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report including CRM Creatio, Zendesk Sell, Locobuzz, Nutshell CRM, Simple CRM System, SalesforceIQ, InStream, SalezShark, Salesboom CRM, and Prosper Works.

Global Social CRM Software Market Taxonomy

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Hosted

By Application

Marketing

Sales

Support

Services

Collaboration

By Solution Type

Social Listening

Social Mapping

Social Management

Social Middleware

Social Measurement

By End Users

Small and Medium Enterprises

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

