The global electric wheelchair (powered wheelchairs) market was valued at USD 2 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 5 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 17 % during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Owing to factors such as convenience, mobility, increasing demand for advanced wheelchairs, and increasing worldwide geriatric population, electric wheelchairs has witnessed growth in adoption. Increasing demand for special wheelchairs from sports industry, such as wheelchair rugby, wheelchair basketball, and others are contributing to the growth of the market. Due to growing adoption of automation the revenue for global electrical wheelchair market is increasing. The electrical wheelchairs are adjustable, durable, and have special seats with soft pads which are used for orthopedic patients.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing number of spinal cord injuries is positively impacting the growth of the market.

Growing inclination of consumers towards technological advancements is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising geriatric population is the major factor influencing the growth of the market.

Increasing life expectancy has resulted in increasing need of electric wheelchairs for daily activities which is contributing to the growth of the market.

High cost of electric wheelchair may hamper the growth of the market.

Lack of awareness and infrastructure may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global electric wheelchair (powered wheelchairs) market include Golden Technologies, Dane, Merits Health Products, Heartway, Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical, Hoveround Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, EZ Lite Cruiser, Karman Healthcare, Permobil AB, Levo AG, and Sunrise Medical Limited. The competition in the global electric wheelchair (powered wheelchairs) market is highly intense and competitors use strategies such as collaborations, ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements to gain new market share. Companies are continuously launching new and advanced products to remain competitive in the market.

The global electric wheelchair (powered wheelchairs) market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Centre Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Applications

Hospitals

Homes

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Overview Global Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

