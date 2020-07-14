Future Market Insights Presents Oil & Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Growth Projections Based on COVID-19 Impact

A recent market study published by FMI on the oil and gas pipeline coatings market includes the global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts conduct thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market: Taxonomy

Coating

Fusion Bonded Epoxy

Polyurethane

Coal Tar Enamel

Concrete

Polyolefin

Formulation Base

Water-based

Solvent-based

Powder-based

Application

Upstream Onshore Offshore

Midstream

Downstream

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the oil and gas pipeline coatings market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market, which will help them understand the basic information about the oil and gas pipeline coatings market. Along with this, comprehensive information about oil and gas pipeline coatings is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The oil and gas pipeline coatings market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the oil and gas pipeline coatings market for the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical oil and gas pipeline coatings market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the oil and gas pipeline coatings market in the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the oil and gas pipeline coatings market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, Coating

Based on coating type, the oil and gas pipeline coatings market is segmented into fusion bonded epoxy, polyurethane, coal tar enamel, concrete, polyolefin and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the oil and gas pipeline coatings market and market attractiveness analysis based on coating type.

Chapter 08 – Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Formulation Base

This chapter provides details about the oil and gas pipeline coatings market on the basis of formulation base and has been classified into water-based, solvent-based, and powder-based. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on formulation base.

Chapter 09 – Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

This chapter provides details about the oil and gas pipeline coatings market based on application and has been classified into upstream, midstream and downstream. The upstream application is again classified into two types- onshore and offshore.

Chapter 10 – Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the oil and gas pipeline coatings market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America oil and gas pipeline coatings market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on application and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 –Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, NORDICS, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – South Asia Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market in South Asia by focusing on India, ASEAN, and the Rest of SA. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market in South Asia.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market in East Asia.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the oil and gas pipeline coatings market in Oceania.

Chapter 17 – MEA Oil and Gas Pipeline Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the oil and gas pipeline coatings market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, North Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the oil and gas pipeline coatings market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the oil and gas pipeline coatings market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., 3M, Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A., among others.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the oil and gas pipeline coatings market report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the oil and gas pipeline coatings market.

