Fitness Equipment Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The Global Fitness Equipment Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 13.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 3.89% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Star Trac Health, Nautilus Inc., Fitness Inc., Body-Solid Inc., Precor Incorporated, Paramount Fitness Corp., NordikTrack Inc., Body by Jake Global LLC, ICON Health & Fitness Inc., Fitness EM, Johnson HealthTech, Motus, Impulse Health, Technogym, Elliptigo Inc., Cybex International Inc., Yowza fitness, Torque Fitness LLC and Burnswick Corp. others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Fitness Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of Product Analysis, End-User Analysis and Regional Analysis.

The Global Fitness Equipment Market is segmented on the lines of its technology, treatment, application and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Treadmills, Elliptical, Stationary bike, Rowing machine, Others, Strength Training Equipment, Other Equipment on Based on End User segmentation it covers Home Consumer, Health Clubs/Gyms, Other Commercial Users, Hotels, Corporate Offices, Hospitals & Medical Center, Public Institutions (Schools, Universities, and Others) others and Regional.

The Global Fitness Equipment Market has been segmented as below:

By Product Analysis is segmented on the basis of Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment and Other Equipment. Cardiovascular Training Equipment is segmented on the basis of Treadmills, Elliptical, Stationary bike, Rowing machine, Others. By End-User Analysis is segmented on the basis of Home Consumer, Health Clubs/Gyms, Other Commercial Users, Hotels, Corporate Offices, Hospitals & Medical Centers, Public Institutions, Schools, Universities, Others. By Regional Analysis this market this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

With advancements in technology, today’s society is changing into a lot of enthusiastic about technology for his or her day to day activities. As each development or innovation has its execs and cons, it is aforesaid that technological advancement has restricted the regular physical activities. Technology has one or the other way has affected the human health within the recent past. This has created a larger want in society to extend the physical activities, to balance the weight and vessel fitness. Keeping oneself physically match is thought-about together of the simplest precautions to eradicate or avoid the risks of bound diseases. Fitness coaching centers have discovered a spontaneous growth, because of the quantity of health problems encountered in today’s world. Treadmills, stationary bicycles, muscle building machines area unit a number of the foremost common fitness instrumentation most well-liked by customers for vessel fitness and muscle building.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Fitness Equipment Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for devices related to fitness equipment market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Fitness Equipment Market are as follows:

Market initiatives for promoting physiological state by government and firms

Growing range of gyms and fitness clubs

Obese population in developing economies

Improved lifestyle

The restraining factors of Global Fitness Equipment Market­ are as follows:

High cost of fitness equipment

Competitive with the presence of several local and multinational companies

Lack of awareness and knowledge regarding use of latest equipments

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Global Fitness Equipment Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 WORLD FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. CARDIOVASCULAR TRAINING EQUIPMENT

4.1.1. Key market trends

4.1.2. Competitive scenario

4.1.3. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.1.4. Treadmills

4.1.5. Stationary cycles

4.1.6. Elliptical & others

4.1.7. Market size and forecast

4.2. STRENGTH TRAINING EQUIPMENT

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Competitive scenario

4.2.3. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.4. Free weights

4.2.5. Other machines

4.2.6. Market size and forecast

4.3. OTHER EQUIPMENT

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Competitive scenario

4.3.3. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.4. Activity monitors

4.3.5. Body analyzers

4.3.6. Market size and forecast

5 WORLD FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY USER

6 WORLD FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ICON HEALTH & FITNESS, INC.

7.2. BRUNSWICK CORPORATION

7.3. JOHNSON HEALTH TECH CO., LTD

7.4. TECHNOGYM S.P.A

7.5. AMER SPORTS CORPORATION

7.6. NAUTILUS, INC.

7.7. CORE HEALTH & FITNESS

7.8. TRUE FITNESS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

7.9. TORQUE FITNESS LLC

7.10. IMPULSE (QINGDAO) HEALTH TECH LTD. CO.

