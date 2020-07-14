Fire Protection Material Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The Global Fire Protection Material Market is segmented on the lines of its product, application and regional. Based on product type segmentation it covers (Sealants & Fillers, Mortar, Sheets/Boards, Sprays, Preformed Devices, Putty, Cast-In Devices and Others); based on application it covers(Commercial, Industrial and Residential). The Global Fire Protection Material Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the Global market. Key players profiled in the report are The Hilti Group, 3M, Akzo Nobel N.V., Morgan Advanced Materials, Specified Technologies Inc., ETEX, Tremco Incorporated, BASF SE, Isolatek International and USG Corporation. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Fire Protection Material Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 8.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8% in the given Forecast Period.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Global Fire Protection Material Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the Global market for fire protection material and related technologies.

2) Analyses of Global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for GlobalFire Protection Material Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Fire Protection Material Market are as follows:

Increasing Fire Safety Regulations

Growing Construction Activities Globally

The restraining factors of ­Global Fire Protection Material Market are as follows:

Environmental and Health Concerns Restricting Growth of Conventional Fire Protection Materials

The opportunities of ­Global Fire Protection Material Market are as follows:

Developing More Effective Synergist Compounds

The Global Fire Protection Material Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Fire Protection Material Market is Segmented on the lines of Application Type, Type and Regional Analysis. By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Commercial construction sector, Industrial construction sector and Residential construction sector.

By Type this market is segmented on the basis of Sealants & fillers, Mortar, Sheets/Boards, Spray, Preformed device, Putty, Cast-in Devices and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The growing demand from major applications, such as commercial construction and industrial construction is anticipated to drive the demand for fire protection materials. The increasing fire safety rules & codes are considerably driving the demand for fire protection materials. Environmental and health issues due to some fire protection materials is a major restraint for the growth of the fire protection materials market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Market Research Tactics

3 Market Summary

4 Quality Market Insights

5 Fire Protection Material Market Overview

6 Regulatory Market Synopsis

7 Fire Protection Material Market, By Application

8 Fire Protection Material Market, By Type

9 Fire Protection Material Market, By Geographic Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest Of The World

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 The Hilti Group

11.2 3M

11.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

11.4 Morgan Advanced Materials

11.5 Specified Technologies Inc.

11.6 ETEX

11.7 Tremco Incorporated

11.8 BASF SE

11.9 Isolatek International

11.10 USG Corporation

11.11 Other Key Market Players

