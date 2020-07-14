E Prescribing Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown

The E-prescribing market is segmented on the lines of its product, component, delivery mode, usage mode, end user and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers integrated system and stand-alone system. Under component segmentation it covers software, hardware and services. Delivery mode is classified into web-based, cloud-based and licensed or on-premise mode. Based on usage mode it covers hand-held devices and PC-based. Under end user segmentation it covers hospitals and office-based physicians.

The Global E-Prescribing Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2.0 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 25% in the given forecast period.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global E-Prescribing Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Henry Schein, Inc., Cerner Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., DrFirst, eClinicalWorks, Health Fusion, Inc., and Practice Fusion, Inc. are a few to mention. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The major driving factors of Global E-Prescribing Market are as follows:

Increasing need for improved healthcare quality.

• Minimize medication errors.

• A large number of hospitals, healthcare and medical in developing economies are rising implementing electronic health record systems (EHRs).

The restraining factors of Global E-Prescribing Market are as follows:

High initial costs and risks associated to security and privacy of patients data.

• Insufficient IT skill and low availability of high speed broadband facilities.

The Global E-Prescribing Market has been segmented as below:

The Global E-Prescribing Market this market is segmented on the basis of Product Analysis, Component Analysis, Delivery mode Analysis, Usage Mode Analysis, End User Analysis, Regional Analysis.

By Product Analysis is segmented on the basis of Integrated system and Stand-alone system. By Component Analysis is segmented on the basis of Software, Hardware and Services. By Delivery mode Analysis is segmented on the basis of Web-based, Cloud-based and Licensed or on-premise. By Usage Mode Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Hand-held devices and PC-based. By End User Analysis is segmented on the basis of Hospitals and Office-based physicians.

By Regional Analysis this market this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 E-Prescribing Market : Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Global E-Prescribing Market, By Product

8 Global E-Prescribing Market, By Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Web & Cloud-Based Solutions

8.3 On-Premise Solutions

9 Global E-Prescribing Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Office-Based Physicians

9.4 Pharmacies

10 Global E-Prescribing Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles (Page No. – 139)

12.1 Epic Systems Corporation

12.2 Cerner Corporation

12.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

12.4 Athenahealth, Inc.

12.5 Quality Systems, Inc.

12.6 Medical Information Technology, Inc.

12.7 Relayhealth Corporation

12.8 Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

12.9 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

12.10 Henry Schein, Inc.

12.11 Drfirst, Inc.

12.12 Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

12.13 Practice Fusion, Inc.

12.14 Greenway Health LLC

12.15 GE Healthcare

12.16 Eclinicalworks

