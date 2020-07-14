E Health Market to Register Impressive Growth Rate as Demand Rambles During Lockdown

The E Health Market is segmented on the lines of its type, end user and regional. Based on type is segmented into solution and service. Based on end user is segmented into Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, Pharmacies and Other End Users. The E Health Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report GE Healthcare, Cerner, Allscripts, Mckesson, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, IBM, Optum, Medtronic, Epic Systems, Athenahealth and Cisco Systems. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The E Health Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 160.50 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 22% in the given forecast period.

Despite, decades of effort by numerous international organizations and national governments, the programming goal of who – “Health for all” is much from being achieved. individuals from remote locations and people belonging to the marginalized communities suffer the foremost and haven’t been ready to avail basic health care services, till date. however, with the utilization of data & Communication Technology (ICT) in healthcare, this example may be overcome. For ICT to be enforced, an infrastructural support comprising of higher internet connection and electronic system (such because the laptop, mobile, etc.) are required. Growth in the range of internet users, and mobile and laptop users, globally, are driving the adoption of ICT in all sectors, including health care.

The E Health Market has been segmented as below:

The Global E Health Market this market is segmented on the basis of Type, End User and Regional Analysis.

By Type is segmented on the basis of eHealth Solutions and eHealth Services. By End User this market is segmented on the basis of Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, Pharmacies and Other End Users.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for E Health Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for E Health Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of E Health Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major driving factors of E Health Market are as follows:

Increasing Government Initiatives Supporting the Use of eHealth Solutions and Services

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Shift Towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

Shortage of Healthcare Professionals

The major restraining factors of E Health Market are as follows:

High Cost of Deployment and Maintenance of eHealth Solutions

The major opportunities factor of E Health Market are as follows:

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Nations

Growing Mhealth, Telehealth, and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

The major challenges factor of E Health Market are as follows:

Security Concerns Related to Privacy, Licensure, and Data Breaches

Lack of Skilled IT Professionals

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Summary with Insights Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Industry Trends

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

E Health Market Analysis, By Product & Service E Health Market Analysis, By End User Competitive Overview Company Profiles

8.1 GE Healthcare

8.2 Cerner

8.3 Allscripts

8.4 Mckesson

8.5 Philips

8.6 Siemens Healthineers

8.7 IBM

8.8 Optum

8.9 Medtronic

8.10 Epic Systems

8.11 Athenahealth

8.12 Cisco Systems

