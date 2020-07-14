Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market 2020 | In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Industry And Key Insights Of The Business Scenario By 2027

The global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 870.45 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 77.168% in the given forecast period.

At its center, blockchain is a circulated system recording and putting away exchange records. All the more explicitly, blockchain is a shared, unchanging record of distributed exchanges worked from linked transaction blocks and stored in a digital ledger. Blockchain technology enables patients to allot get to rules for their restorative information, for instance, allowing explicit analysts to get to parts of their information for a fixed timeframe. With blockchain technology, patients can associate with different emergency clinics and gather their medicinal information consequently.

Supply chain management section is predicted to account for the biggest share of the market because of the implementation of demanding laws like the Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA) within the United States of America and also the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) in Europe to deal with the increasing incidences of counterfeit medicines is driving the adoption of the blockchain technology in aid provide chain management.

However, lack of a central entity & common standards and lack of awareness & understanding of the employment of blockchain technologies within the health care sector are expected to restrain the expansion of this market to a particular extent.

The global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market is segregated on the basis of Application as Supply Chain Management, Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability, Claims Adjudication and Billing Management, and Other Applications. Based on End User the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market is segmented in Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, and Other End Users.

Competitive Rivalry

IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Gem, Hashed Health, Chronicled, Isolve, Patientory, Factom, and others are among the major players in the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market has been segmented as below:

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, By Application

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability

Claims Adjudication and Billing Management

Other Applications

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Other End Users

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, By Company

IBM

Microsoft

Guardtime

Pokitdok

Gem

Hashed Health

Chronicled

Isolve

Patientory

Factom

The report covers:

Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Gem, Hashed Health, Chronicled, Isolve, Patientory, Factom, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Table of Contents:

Introduction 1.1 Key Insights 1.2 Report Overview 1.3 Markets Covered 1.4 Stakeholders Research Methodology 2.1 Research Scope 2.2 Market Research Process 2.3 Research Data Analysis 2.4.1 Secondary Research 2.4.2 Primary Research 2.4.3 Models for Estimation 2.5 Market Size Estimation 2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis 2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis Executive Summary Market Overview 4.1 Introduction 4.2.1 Drivers 4.2.2 Restraints 4.2.3 Opportunities 4.2.4 Challenges 4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, By Application 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Supply Chain Management 5.2.1 Market Overview 5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.3 Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability 5.3.1 Market Overview 5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.4 Claims Adjudication and Billing Management 5.4.1 Market Overview 5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast 5.5 Other Applications 5.5.1 Market Overview 5.5.2 Market Size and Forecast Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, By End User 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Pharmaceutical Companies 6.2.1 Market Overview 6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.3 Healthcare Payers 6.3.1 Market Overview 6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.4 Healthcare Providers 6.4.1 Market Overview 6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast 6.5 Other End Users 6.5.1 Market Overview 6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, By Geography 7.1 Introduction 7.2 North America 7.2.1 North America Blockchain Technology in Healthcare, By Application 7.2.2 North America Blockchain Technology in Healthcare, By End User 7.3 Europe 7.3.1 Europe Blockchain Technology in Healthcare, By Application 7.3.2 Europe Blockchain Technology in Healthcare, By End User 7.4 Asia-Pacific 7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Healthcare, By Application 7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Healthcare, By End User 7.5 Rest of the World 7.5.1 Rest of the World Blockchain Technology in Healthcare, By Application 7.5.2 Rest of the World Blockchain Technology in Healthcare, By End User Competitive Insights 8.1 Key Insights 8.2 Company Market Share Analysis 8.3 Strategic Outlook 8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions 8.3.2 New Product Development 8.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions 8.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements 8.3.5 Others Company Profiles 9.1 IBM 9.1.1 Company Overview 9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.1.3 Financial Overview 9.1.4 Recent Developments 9.2 Microsoft 9.2.1 Company Overview 9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.2.3 Financial Overview 9.2.4 Recent Developments 9.3 Guardtime 9.3.1 Company Overview 9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.3.3 Financial Overview 9.3.4 Recent Developments 9.4 Pokitdok 9.4.1 Company Overview 9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.4.3 Financial Overview 9.4.4 Recent Developments 9.5 Gem 9.5.1 Company Overview 9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.5.3 Financial Overview 9.5.4 Recent Developments 9.6 Hashed Health 9.6.1 Company Overview 9.6.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.6.3 Financial Overview 9.6.4 Recent Developments 9.7 Chronicled 9.7.1 Company Overview 9.7.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.7.3 Financial Overview 9.7.4 Recent Developments 9.8 Isolve 9.8.1 Company Overview 9.8.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.8.3 Financial Overview 9.8.4 Recent Developments 9.9 Patientory 9.9.1 Company Overview 9.9.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.9.3 Financial Overview 9.9.4 Recent Developments 9.10 Factom 9.10.1 Company Overview 9.10.2 Product/Service Landscape 9.10.3 Financial Overview 9.10.4 Recent Developments

