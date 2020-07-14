Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market Size by Disorder Type, End-User, Treatment Type and Region 2020-2025

Global Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market Overview:

The global atrial fibrillation treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 14% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) stands for a cardiac condition caused due to irregularity between the atrial and ventricle chambers of the heart. It increases the risks of heart-related issues by forming blood clots that may disrupt the blood flow. Some of the common types of AFib include paroxysmal, persistent, long-term persistent, and permanent AFib. These conditions can be treated with medications and other interventions to adjust the heart’s electrical impulses.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of lifestyle ailments, such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), has augmented the demand for AFib treatment. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population, coupled with growing consumer health concerns have notably increased the need for AFib treatments. Besides this, the rapid shift towards minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures has propelled the adoption of miniaturized surgical devices, implant surgeries, and remote nursing. Moreover, several technological developments have led to the emergence of advanced mapping and recording systems, thereby bolstering the market for AFib treatment. Besides this, the introduction of catheter ablation devices to remove damaged heart tissues, further accelerates the market growth. Additionally, rising investments in the healthcare infrastructures, along with numerous R&D activities in medical science, are anticipated to catalyze the market for AFib treatment.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Disorder Type:

Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation

Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

Permanent Atrial Fibrillation

Others

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Medical Procedures

Medication

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

