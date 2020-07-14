A New Future Market Insights Study Analyses Growth of ADAS Calibration Equipment Market in Light of the Global Corona Virus Outbreak

A recent market study published by FMI on the ADAS calibration equipment market includes global industry analysis for 2014 – 2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the ADAS calibration equipment market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

The global ADAS calibration equipment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

End User

Automotive OEMs

Tier 1 Suppliers

Service Stations

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report starts with the executive summary of the ADAS calibration equipment market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the ADAS calibration equipment market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the ADAS calibration equipment market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the ADAS calibration equipment market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the ADAS calibration equipment market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The ADAS calibration equipment market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as key success factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the ADAS calibration equipment market in the forecast period 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical ADAS calibration equipment market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year, and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the ADAS calibration equipment market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the ADAS calibration equipment market.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the ADAS calibration equipment market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, forecast factors, and top company’s historical growth outlook for the ADAS calibration equipment market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the section.

Chapter 07 – Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Vehicle

Based on vehicle type, the ADAS calibration equipment market is segmented into portable and handheld. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the ADAS calibration equipment market and market attractiveness analysis based on vehicle.

Chapter 08 – Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End User

This chapter provides details about the ADAS calibration equipment market based on end user, and has been classified into cable sheath fault locators, cable route tracer, time domain reflectometer, pinpointer, voltage surge generator, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end user.

Chapter 09 – Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the ADAS calibration equipment market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Emerging Countries.

Chapter 10 – North America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America ADAS calibration equipment market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on segments and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the ADAS calibration equipment market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, the assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 12 – Europe ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the ADAS calibration equipment market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – South Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia ADAS calibration equipment market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia ADAS calibration equipment market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 14 – East Asia ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the ADAS calibration equipment market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the ADAS calibration equipment market in East Asia.

Chapter 15 – Oceania ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the ADAS calibration equipment market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the ADAS calibration equipment market in Oceania.

Chapter 16 – MEA ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the ADAS calibration equipment market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as Northern Africa, GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – Emerging Markets

This section highlights the growth prospects of the ADAS calibration equipment market for emerging markets such as China, India, and Northern Africa.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the ADAS calibration equipment market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

Some of the market players featured in the report are Robert Bosch GmbH, Mahle GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, TEXA S.p.A, Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd., LAUNCH TECH CO. LTD, COJALI S.L., Hofmann Megaplan GmbH, and others.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the ADAS calibration equipment market report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the ADAS calibration equipment market.

