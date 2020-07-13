Medical Device Interoperability Market With a CAGR of 22.1%, with top key players like NantHealth, Inc., Bernoulli Enterprise, Inc., iHealth Lab Inc., True Process

Global Medical Device Interoperability Market is expected to reach US$ 10,829.5 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 22.1% over the forecast period with rising adoption of technology in healthcare sector, says Absolute Markets Insights

Medical Device Interoperability market 2019 Global Industry Research Report provides market size, industry growth, share, development trends, investment plans, business ideas and forecasts by 2025. Scenarios and useful business decisions. The report includes subjective comprehensive research and a direct study of the quantitative perspectives of key family pioneers for an in-depth understanding of other industry experts, markets and industry practices. This report provides a reasonable picture of the current market situation, including truth and forecast Medical Device Interoperability Market estimates on trading volume, technological advances, macroeconomic and governance factors.

Medical device interoperability is the ability to exchange information between one or more medical devices. This information then can be used in various ways like to store and display data, analyze different forms of data and others. Medical Device Interoperability improves patient safety because it allows end users to give close attention to patients, instead chasing down information from different systems. It also increases operational efficiencies by quickly providing all medical information of the patient at the time of various treatments and other procedures. Growing demand for patient safety and need for process optimization is propelling the growth of medical device interoperability market. Complexities associated with system integration and high cost may impact the market growth.

Some of the players operating in the medical device interoperability market are NantHealth, Inc., Bernoulli Enterprise, Inc., iHealth Lab Inc., True Process, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Abbott, Cerner Corporation amongst others.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, medical device interoperability market is expected to reach US$ 10,829.5 million by 2027 owing to increasing use of device interoperability by hospitals and imaging centers.

Hospitals segment accounted for a major share and is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is primarily due to rising number of diagnostic and surgical procedures and need for efficient operations management at hospitals.

Medical Device Interoperability Market Key Segments:

By Device Type

Monitoring Devices

Imaging Devices and Information Systems

Diagnostic Devices

Surgical Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Medical Device Interoperability Market By Application Type

Acute Care Settings

Remote Patient Monitoring

Patient Data Repositories

By Industry Participants

Clinical IT System Vendors

Medical Device OEMs

Vendor-Agnostic Connectivity Vendors

Healthcare System Integrators

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics and Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Cares

Medical Device Interoperability Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

