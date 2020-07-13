Edge Computing Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The global Edge Computing market is segregated on the basis of Component as Hardware, Micro Data Centers, Gateway, Platform, Solution, and Services. Based on Deployment the global Edge Computing market is segmented in Cloud and On-premises. Based on End-User Industry the global Edge Computing market is segmented in Transportation, Defense, Media and Entertainment, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Retail, and Others.

You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry.

The global Edge Computing Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 12 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of more than 34.5% in the given forecast period.

The global Edge Computing market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Edge Computing market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Edge Computing market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Nokia Networks, Huawei, Dell, HPE, Sixsq, Foghorn Systems, Vasona Networks, Cisco, Saguna Networks, Mirror Image Internet, and others.

Based on Application, the global Edge Computing market is segmented in Smart Cities, Location Services, Analytics, Environmental Monitoring, Optimized Local Content, Data Caching, Augmented Reality, and Others. The report also bifurcates the global Edge Computing market based on Organization in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

The global Edge Computing market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

Additionally, the increase in the range of web users and also the fast adoption of digital services has led to an exponential increase within the volume of sensitive data collected by organizations. This further increase in data is expected to accelerate the adoption of edge computing. Increasing stress on value and time management, growing IoT data, soaring want for automation of companies, and burgeoning competitive contention have significantly boosted the demand for edge computing. The technology helps enterprises in gaining period of time insights and up the effectiveness of their decision-making method for increasing profit. However, information privacy and security issues will hinder market growth

Competitive Rivalry

Nokia Networks, Huawei, Dell, HPE, Sixsq, Foghorn Systems, Vasona Networks, Cisco, Saguna Networks, Mirror Image Internet, and others are among the major players in the global Edge Computing market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The Edge Computing Market has been segmented as below:

Edge Computing Market, By Component

Hardware

Micro Data Centers

Gateway

Platform

Solution

Services

Edge Computing Market, By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

Edge Computing Market, By End-User Industry

Transportation

Defense

Media and Entertainment

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Others

Edge Computing Market, By Application

Smart Cities

Location Services

Analytics

Environmental Monitoring

Optimized Local Content

Data Caching

Augmented Reality

Others

Edge Computing Market, By Organization

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Edge Computing Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Edge Computing Market, By Company

Nokia Networks

Huawei

Dell

HPE

Sixsq

Foghorn Systems

Vasona Networks

Cisco

Saguna Networks

Mirror Image Internet

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis5. Edge Computing Market, By Component Edge Computing Market, By Deployment Edge Computing Market, By End-User Industry Edge Computing Market, By Application 9. Edge Computing Market, By Organization Edge Computing Market, By Geography Competitive Insights Company Profiles

12.1 Nokia Networks

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.1.3 Financial Overview

12.1.4 Recent Developments

12.2 Huawei

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.2.3 Financial Overview

12.2.4 Recent Developments

12.3 Dell

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.3.3 Financial Overview

12.3.4 Recent Developments

12.4 HPE

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.4.3 Financial Overview

12.4.4 Recent Developments

12.5 Sixsq

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.5.3 Financial Overview

12.5.4 Recent Developments

12.6 Foghorn Systems

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.6.3 Financial Overview

12.6.4 Recent Developments

12.7 Vasona Networks

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.7.3 Financial Overview

12.7.4 Recent Developments

12.8 Cisco

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.8.3 Financial Overview

12.8.4 Recent Developments

12.9 Saguna Networks

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.9.3 Financial Overview

12.9.4 Recent Developments

12.10 Mirror Image Internet

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

12.10.3 Financial Overview

12.10.4 Recent Developments

