Edge AI Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The global Edge AI market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Edge AI market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software market size to grow from US$ 355 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,152 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27% during the forecast period, 2018–2023. The major growth drivers for the market include the increasing amount of enterprise workloads on the cloud and the rapid growth in the number of intelligent applications. Plus, growing demand for low latency and real-time processing on edge devices and emergence of AI coprocessors for edge computing. Further, underlying opportunities for the edge AI hardware market include growing demand for edge computing in IoT and dedicated AI processors for on-device image analytics. Major restraints for the market are restricted on-device training and limited range of AI specialists. Power consumption and size constraint create major challenges to the sting AI hardware market.

The global Edge AI market is segregated on the basis of Device as Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Wearables, Smart Speaker, Automotive, and Smart Mirror. Based on Processors the global Edge AI market is segmented in CPU, GPU, Asic, and Others. Based on End-User Industry the global Edge AI market is segmented in Consumer Electronics, Smart Home, Automotive & Transportation, Government, Healthcare, Government, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, and Other.

The global Edge AI market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

Based on Power Consumption, the global Edge AI market is segmented in Less Than 1 W, 1–3 W, 3–5 W, 5–10 W, and More Than 10 W. The report also bifurcates the global Edge AI market based on Process in Training and Inference.

Intel Co, NVIDIA Co, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Microsoft, Huawei, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, ARM, Mediatek, and others are among the major players in the global Edge AI market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

Edge AI Market, By Device this market is segmented on the basis of Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Wearables, Smart Speaker, Automotive and Smart Mirror. Edge AI Market, By Processors this market is segmented on the basis of CPU, GPU, Asic and Others. Edge AI Market, By End-User Industry this market is segmented on the basis of Consumer Electronics, Smart Home, Automotive & Transportation, Government, Healthcare, Government, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Construction and Other. Edge AI Market, By Power Consumption this market is segmented on the basis of Less Than 1 W, 1–3 W, 3–5 W, 5–10 W and More Than 10 W. Edge AI Market, By Process this market is segmented on the basis of Training and Inference. Edge AI Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Edge AI Market, By Company this market is segmented on the basis of Intel Co, NVIDIA Co, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Microsoft, Huawei, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, ARM and Mediatek.

The report covers:

Global Edge AI market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Edge AI market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Edge AI market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Edge AI market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Intel Co, NVIDIA Co, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Microsoft, Huawei, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, ARM, Mediatek, and others.

