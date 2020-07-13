Drone As a Service Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The Drone Service Market is segmented on the lines of its industry, application, type differential, duration of service and regional. Based on industry segmentation it covers Infrastructure, Agriculture, Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Utility & Power, Security, Search & Rescue, Mining, Scientific Research, Insurance and Others. Based on application segmentation it covers Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring, Product Delivery and Others. Based on type of drone it covers Fixed Wing Drone and Multirotor Drone. Based on Duration of service segmentation it covers Short Duration Service and Long Duration Service. The Drone Service Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Drone Service Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Drone Service Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 87 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 69% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Airware, Inc, Aerobo, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd, Sky Futures Ltd, SenseFly Ltd, DroneDeploy Inc, and Sharper Shape Inc and others. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The major driving factors of Drone As a Service Market are as follows:

Increasing Applications of Drone Services Across Various Industries

Industry Specific Solutions Provided By Drone Service Providers

Improved Regulatory Framework

The restraining factors of Drone As a Service Market­ are as follows:

Lack of Skilled and Trained Operators

Safety Concerns During Drone Operations

Limited Bandwidth for Drone Operation May Hamper Its Demand

The opportunities factors of Drone As a Service Market­ are as follows:

FAA Exemptions in Drone Platforms

Privacy Issues With Drone Operations

Lack of Risk Management Framework

The Drone As a Service Market has been segmented as below

The Drone As a Service Market is segmented on the basis of Type of Drone, Application Type, Industry Users Type, Duration of Service Type and Regional Analysis. By Type of Drone this market is segmented on the basis of Fixed wing Drone and Multirotor Drone.

By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, 3D Modeling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring, Product Delivery and Others. By Industry Users Type this market is segmented on the basis of Infrastructure, Agriculture, Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Utility and Power, Security, Search & Rescue, Mining, Scientific Research, Insurance and Others. By Duration of Service Type this market is segmented on the basis of Short Duration Service and Long Duration Service. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Drone Service Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Drone Service Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

