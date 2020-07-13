Drip Irrigation Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include ain Irrigation Systems Limited (India), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), EPC Industries Limited (India), Eurodrip S.A. (Greece), Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.), Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp., Ltd. (China), Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia), and Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Drip Irrigation Market is expected to be around US$ 8.5 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5% in the given forecast period.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on Global Drip Irrigation Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/drip-irrigation-market

Irrigation includes arrangement of water to dry land for crop growing and development. In couple of decades, irrigation facilities have seen lot of innovative technologies for the better crop yield. In addition Water issues are one of the significant threats related with irrigation facility around the globe. Dripper water system is the best technique to utilize least amount of water for higher yield. The point was to empower little scale and poor farmers to use proficiently peripheral amounts of water and to develop home patio nurseries and other land for the generation of nourishment required for the family and some trade. Different field trials and research ventures were exercised to offer responses to key inquiries on the appropriateness and benefit of these procedures on a feasible business reason for a huge number of poor little farmers around the globe. In drip irrigation system, water is provided independently to each plant in frequent, precise and small quantities through dripper systems.

The Global Drip Irrigation Market is segmented on the lines of its crop type, emitters/drippers, component, application and regional. Based on crop type segmentation it covers field crops, fruits & nuts, vegetable crops, other crops. Based on emitters/drippers segmentation it covers inline, online. Based on component segmentation it covers emitters/drippers, pressure pumps, drip tubes/drip lines, valves, filters, fittings & accessories. Based on application segmentation it covers surface, subsurface. The Global Drip Irrigation Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The major driving factors of Global Drip Irrigation Market are as follows:

Growth in effectiveness of water usage with drip irrigation

Sustainable agriculture and adoption of precision is growing

Efficient cost investments in agricultural productions

Improvement in crop yield

The restraining factors of Global Drip Irrigation Market are as follows:

Initial investments is high

Environmental impurities and climate variations

Cost of maintaining system regularly is high

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Global Drip Irrigation Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Drip Irrigation Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Global Drip Irrigation Market is segmented on the Basis of Crop Type Analysis, Emitters/Drippers Analysis, Component Analysis, Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Crop Type Analysisthis market is segmented on the basis of Field crops, Fruits & nuts, Vegetable crops and Other crops. By Emitters/Drippers Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Inline and Online. By Component Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Emitters/drippers, Pressure pumps, Drip tubes/drip lines, Valves, Filters and Fittings & accessories. By Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Surface and Subsurface. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/drip-irrigation-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Drip Irrigation Market, By Crop Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Field Crops

6.3 Fruits & Nuts

6.4 Vegetable Crops

6.5 Other Crops

7 Drip Irrigation Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Emitters/Drippers

7.3 Pressure Pumps

7.4 Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

7.5 Valves

7.6 Filters

7.7 Fittings & Accessories

8 Drip Irrigation Market, By Application

9 Drip Irrigation Market, By Emitter/Dripper Type

10 Drip Irrigation Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Data Fusion Market share will Increase more than US$ 17 Billion By 2024

Deep Learning Market Size is Projected to be Around US$ 18 Billion by 2024

Media Contact

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com