Digital Workplace Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

Digital Workplace is bringing mobility into tradition workspaces by transforming the workplace into a flexible work styles environment. It is dramatically changing the way organizations work and collaborate with their employees and customers. Nowadays, productivity of information driven employees is mainly dependent on their employer’s ability to deploy a digital workspace.

The Digital Workplace Market is projected to reach US$ 39.60 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of more than 30.0% during the given forecast period.

Based on Vertical, the digital workplace market is divided into information technology & telecommunication, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, government, media & entertainment, energy & utility, transportation & logistics, and other verticals. The Information Technology & Telecommunication vertical is projected to lead the digital workplace market during the forecast period. Furthermore, there has been rapid adoption of digital workplace solutions in BFSI sector. The healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing emphasis on patient satisfaction and focus towards engaging and supporting frontline staff in healthcare organizations.

Growth of the digital workplace market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of BYOD among large enterprises as well as SMEs. Furthermore, digital workplace is considered as a tool to bring value to business. It helps the company to attract talent, improve employee productivity, improve employee satisfaction and reduces employee retention by providing advance level of employee engagement culture in the organization

The prominent players in the market have adopted new product launch, collaborations, and partnerships as key strategies to enhance their geographical presence. The big players in this market are constantly innovating and upgrading their flagship products to increase their market share. The new entrants in the market are focussing to collaborate with technology providers to innovate their product and augment customer reachability.

The digital workplace solution providers are facing numerous challenges with respect to governance and compliance and understanding end user requirements. Managing cultural change in organizations acts a major barrier for the adoption of digital workplace.

Based on Deployment Type, the on-premises segment is projected to lead the global digital workplace market during the forecast period. However, the cloud –based deployment offers higher flexibility in implementation of digital workplace solutions as compared to on-premises.

