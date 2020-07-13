Digital Transformation Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Digital Transformation Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/digital-transformation-market

The Global Digital Transformation Market is segmented on the lines of its component, deployment, end user, business type, vertical and regional. Component segment is classified into solution and service. Under deployment segmentation it covers cloud and on premises. End user segmentation covers small and medium businesses and enterprises. Based on business segmentation it covers B2B (Business-to-Business), B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) and B2C (Business-to-Consumer). Vertical segment is classified into BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, academia & research, retail and government. The Global Digital Transformation Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Global Digital Transformation Market is expected to be around US$ 911 billion by 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 18.5% in the given forecast period.

Digital revolution is reworking many components of commercial enterprise or even whole industries. Digital transformation is the use of virtual technology including social media, mobility, analytics, and extra. These technology may additionally use through companies to enhance or add extra capabilities to their conventional enterprise methods and additionally to hold client relationships. Digital transformation is the final results of changes that arise with the software of superior digital technology.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include SAP AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Dell EMC (U.S.), Adobe Systems (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (HP) (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), and Kelltontech (U.S.). Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Digital Transformation Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Digital Transformation Market is segmented on the Basis of Business type Analysis, Component Analysis, Deployment Analysis, End User Analysis, Vertical Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Business type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of B2B (Business-to-Business), B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) and B2C (Business-to-Consumer). By Component Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Solution and Service. By Deployment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Cloud and On-Premises. By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) and Enterprises. By Vertical Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, Academia & Research, Retail and Government. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Digital Transformation and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Digital Transformation Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Digital Transformation Market are as follows:

Improved expansion of internet of things.

Raise innovation accessible by digitalization technique

Growing infiltration of mobile devices and apps

The restraining factors of Global Digital Transformation Market are as follows:

Small security for highly confidential data

Need alertness about benefits of digitalization

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/digital-transformation-market

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Digital Transformation Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Cloud Computing

6.2.2 Big Data

6.2.3 Mobility

6.2.4 Social Media

6.3 Service

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.2 System Integration

7 Digital Transformation Market, By Deployment Type

8 Digital Transformation Market, By End User

9 Digital Transformation Market, By Business Type

10 Digital Transformation Market, By Vertical

11 Digital Transformation Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 SAP AG

13.2 IBM Corporation

13.3 Oracle Corporation

13.4 Google Inc.

13.5 Dell EMC

13.6 Hewlett-Packard (HP)

13.7 CA Technologies

13.8 Microsoft Corporation

13.9 Adobe Systems

13.10 Accenture PLC

13.11 Capgemini

13.12 Apple, Inc.

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Europe Digital Storage Devices Market – Executive Data Forecast Report By 2024

North America Digital Storage Devices Market – Executive Data Forecast Report By 2024

Asia Pacific Digital Storage Devices Market – Executive Data Forecast Report By 2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/