Digital Textile Printing Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The Digital Textile Printing Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Textile printing could be a technique of applying colour to material in a very specific style and pattern. Increase in preference of customers toward high-quality textile printing could be a key issue that drives the market growth. Digital textile printing exemplifies the futurist technologies capable of producing durable inks, therefore increasing the general efficiency. It possesses advantages like higher responsibility, longer print life, and price reduction. Growth in population and rise in income levels present numerous opportunities for market growth. Moreover, growth of the general textile trade globally and rise in demand for high-quality textile prints are anticipated to spice up the general growth.

The major driving factors of Digital Textile Printing Market are as follows:

The major restraining factors of Digital Textile Printing Market are as follows:

The Digital Textile Printing Market has been segmented as below:

By Application:

Clothing/Garments

Household

Technical Textiles

Display and Others

By Substrate:

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

By Ink Type:

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Sublimation

Pigment

Others

By Printing Process:

Roll to Roll

DTG

The Digital Textile Printing Market is segmented on the lines of its application, Substrate, Ink type, printing process and regional. Basis of application is segmented into clothing/garments, households, technical textiles, display, and others. Based on Substrate it covers cotton, silk, polyester, and others. Based on ink type reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigment, and others. Based on printing process Roll to Roll and DTG. The Digital Textile Printing Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Digital Textile Printing Market and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Digital Textile Printing Market

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Report scope:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Digital Textile Printing Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include JV Digital Printing, AM Printex, AGS Transact Technologies, Digitex India Inc., Fisher Textiles, Inc., Dazian LLC., Dickson Coatings, Glen Raven, Inc., China Dyeing Holdings, Ltd., and Mehler Texnologies. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation and Data Triangulation

2.3 Research Assumptions Summary with Insights Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restrains

4.4 Industry Trends

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis, By Application

5.1 Clothing/Garments

5.2 Household

5.3 Technical Textiles

5.4 Display and Others Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis, By Substrate Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis, By Ink Type Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis, By Printing Process Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Overview Company Profiles

