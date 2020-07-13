Digital Out of Home Market 2020 | In-Depth Study On The Current State Of The Industry And Key Insights Of The Business Scenario By 2027

The global Digital Out of Home Market is segmented on the lines of its product, application, vertical and regional. Based on product type segmentation it covers (Billboard, Street Furniture and Transit); based on application it covers (Indoor, Outdoor and Displays Used in Digital Out of Home Advertising) and based on vertical it covers (Commercial, Infrastructural, Institutional, Other Verticals). The global Digital Out of Home Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The global Digital out of Home Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 32 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.5% in the given forecast period.

Programmatic advertising has a major role in the overall digital out of home market. The programmatic advertising platform is an online auction where media buyers specify their targeting needs, such as audience demographics, time of day and location, still as their budgetary constraints. in keeping with a survey conducted by the Digital Place based Advertising Association (DPAA) (US), 39th of media buyers are interested in buying programmatic platforms for digital out of home advertising.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report Prism view LLC, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, Out front Media Inc, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, NEC Display Solutions Ltd, DaKTronics, oOh!Media Ltd, Broad Sign International LLC and Mvix, Inc. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Global Digital Out of Home Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The restraining factors of ­ global Digital Out of Home Market are as follows:

Increasing Trend of Online/Broadcast Advertisement

The challenges factors of ­ global Digital Out of Home Market are as follows:

Developing Equipment Suitable for All Weather Conditions

Lack of Standards for Interoperability Between Devices

The major driving factors of global Digital Out of Home Market are as follows:

Increased Spending on Programmatic Advertising

Increasing Focus on Business Intelligence and Rising Market Competitiveness

Technological Innovations in Display Technologies

The opportunities factors of ­ global Digital Out of Home Market are as follows:

Rising Demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and Emergence of the Cloud Platform

Increasing Usage of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Digital Out of Home Advertising

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Wireless Display and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for global Digital Out of Home Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The Global Digital Out of Home Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Digital Out of Home Market is segmented on the Basis of Vertical type, Application Type, Product Type and Regional Analysis. By Vertical type this market is segmented on the basis of Commercial, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Corporate and Government, Infrastructural, Transportation, Entertainment, Institutional, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Education and Others.

By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Indoor and Outdoor. By Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of Billboard, Transit and Street Furniture. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Market Research Tactics

3 Market Summary

4 Quality Market Insights

5 Digital Out of Home Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Spending on Programmatic Advertising

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Business Intelligence and Rising Market Competitiveness

5.2.1.3 Technological Innovations in Display Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Trend of Online/Broadcast Advertisement

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and Emergence of the Cloud Platform

5.2.3.2 Increasing Usage of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Digital Out of Home Advertising

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Equipment Suitable for All Weather Conditions

5.2.4.2 Lack of Standards for Interoperability Between Devices

6 Regulatory Market Synopsis

7 Digital Out of Home Market, By Application

8 Digital Out of Home Market, By Product Type

9 Digital Out of Home Market, By Vertical Type

10 Digital Out of Home Market, By Geographic Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Prismview LLC

12.3 JCDecaux

12.4 Lamar Advertising Company

12.5 Outfront Media Inc.

12.6 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

12.7 NEC Display Solutions Ltd

12.8 DaKTronics

12.9 oOh!Media Ltd.

12.10 BroadSign International LLC

12.11 Mvix, Inc.

12.12 Key Innovators

