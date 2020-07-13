Deep Learning Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The Deep Learning Market is expected to be around US$ 25.50 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 42% in the given forecast period.
Deep Learning is a subfield of machine learning concerned with algorithms inspired by the structure and function of the brain called artificial neural networks.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Deep Learning Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.
The Deep Learning Market is segmented on the Basis of End-User Type, Application Type, Solution Type and Regional Analysis. By End-User Type this market is segmented on the basis of Automotive, Aerospace & defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Others.
The Deep Learning Market has been segmented as below:
By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Image recognition, Voice recognition, Video surveillance & diagnostics and Data mining. By Solution Type this market is segmented on the basis of Hardware, Software and Service. Service is segmented into Installation services, Integration services and Maintenance & support services. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
The major driving factors of Deep Learning Market are as follows:
- Introduction of latest hardware for deep learning applications
- Improvement in deep learning algorithms
- Increased penetration in huge information analytics
The major restraining factors of Deep Learning Market are as follows:
- Measurability of deep learning models
- Requirement of huge amount of training data for recognition
This report provides:
1) An overview of the global market for Deep Learning Market and related technologies.
2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.
3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Deep Learning Market
4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.
5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
- Summary with Insights
- Market Overview
- Deep Learning Market Analysis, By Application
- Deep Learning Market Analysis, By End-User
- Deep Learning Market Analysis, By Solution
7.1 Hardware
7.2 Software
7.3 Service
7.3.1 Installation services
7.3.2 Integration services
7.3.3 Maintenance & support services
- Deep Learning Market Analysis, By Region
- Competitive Overview
- Company Profiles
10.1 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
10.2 Arm Ltd.
10.3 Baidu Inc.
10.4 Clairifai Inc.
10.5 Enlitic
10.6 General Vision Inc.
10.7 Google Inc.
10.8 Hewlett Packard
10.9 IBM Corporation
10.10 Intel Corporation
10.11 Microsoft Corporation
10.12 Nvidia Corporation
10.13 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
10.14 Sensory Inc.
10.15 Skymind
