Data Quality Tools Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The global Data Quality Tools market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Data Quality Tools market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The Global Data Quality Tools market is expected to exceed more than US$ 2 Billion at a CAGR of 18.2% in the given forecast period.

The global Data Quality Tools market is segregated on the basis of Data Type as Customer Data, Product Data, Financial Data, Compliance Data, and Supplier Data. Based on Component the global Data Quality Tools market is segmented in Solutions and Services. Based on End-User Industry the global Data Quality Tools market is segmented in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Government, Media and Entertainment, and Others.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Data Quality Tools market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Co, Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, Talend, SAS Institute Inc., Experian PLC, Information Builders, Syncsort, and others.

The global Data Quality Tools market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

Increasing world data volume i.e. in terabytes and petabytes, across various business sectors is the key factor contributes the growth of world data quality tools market. Data quality software enhances the quality of the information through various standardized process, so as to maintain the quality of the information according to specific industry standards. Data quality tools addresses the critical issue in all areas of data resources management, typically across various important applications, including CRM, ERP, and BI. Data quality tools enhances the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency of information across various enterprise operations. Data quality tools available in the market are equipped with various functionalities, including data cleansing, data profiling, data matching, data standardization, data enrichment and data observation.

Market Insights

Based on Organization Size, the global Data Quality Tools market is segmented in Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

Competitive Rivalry

Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Co, Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, Talend, SAS Institute Inc., Experian PLC, Information Builders, Syncsort, and others are among the major players in the global Data Quality Tools market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Data Quality Tools Market has been segmented as below:

The Data Quality Tools Market has been segmented as below:

Data Quality Tools Market, By Data Type this market is segmented on the basis of Customer Data, Product Data, Financial Data, Compliance Data and Supplier Data. Data Quality Tools Market, By Component this market is segmented on the basis of Solutions and Services. Data Quality Tools Market, By End-User Industry this market is segmented on the basis of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Government, Media and Entertainment and Others. Data Quality Tools Market, By Organization Size this market is segmented on the basis of Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. Data Quality Tools Market, By Region this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Data Quality Tools Market, By Company this market is segmented on the basis of Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Co, Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, Talend, SAS Institute Inc., Experian PLC, Information Builders and Syncsort.

