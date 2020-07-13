Data Center Infrastructure Market 2019 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years | Exclusive Report By MRE

The data centre infrastructure market in India will grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the given forecast period. The initiatives by Indian government is helping the market to grow. Also, the use of technological solutions such as cloud, mobile and analytics have forced organizations to create data centre to store the information. However, as the data is increasing there might be issues related to security of the data which might hamper the market. Due to this security of the data, many vendors have started offering the data centre solutions with integration of the security offerings. One of the major trend in the market is the increase in the use of smart phones and tablets. Majority of the customers are now using smart phones to collect the data and store it. Thus, due to increase in amount of the data, few providers started giving cloud solutions which will improve the efficiency and productivity.

The implementation of technologies such as cloud computing and grid computing in data centers, the India market is expected to have a huge growth potential and with bandwidth costs coming down significantly will lead to affordable data centers hosting. The growth will be primarily driven by data center hosting players, high speed Internet bandwidth service providers, hardware vendors, power and cooling solution providers, and system integrator.

Data center infrastructure is the integration of IT and building facilities functions being covered within an organization. It also provides administrators with a holistic view of a data center and its performance using equipment’s and the floor space that will improve the efficiency. The Indian data center market is observing new advancements in power, cooling solutions, and bandwidth pricing. With huge adoption of ‘Green IT’, service providers and enterprises are both looking forward to build energy effectual data centers through right sizing, enhanced system architecture and better design.

The key players include IBM, HP, Net magic, Tata Communications, and Wipro. This study covers and analyses “Data Centre Infrastructure in India”. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

On the basis of Type:

Software

Services On the basis of Verticals:

Banking & Finance

Manufacturing

Transportation

Energy

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Major Key Players

IBM

Hp

Net magic

Tata Communications

Wipro

CTRLS DATA CENTERS LIMITED

TULIP TELECOM LTD

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 SUMMARY



3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 Data Center Infrastructure Management: TRENDS, COMPONENTS, METRICS & STANDARDS

4.1 INTRODUCTION & DEFINITION

4.2 DATA CENTER SOFTWARE LANDSCAPE – FIVE KEY COMPONENTS

4.2.1 AUTOMATION & CONTROL

4.2.2 METRIC REPORTING

4.2.3 DASHBOARDS

4.2.4 INTEGRATED TOOL MANAGEMENT & VISUALIZATION

4.2.5 SCENARIO ANALYSIS

4.3 IT MANAGEMENT

4.4 FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

5 MARKET SIZE, ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 BY DCIM SOFTWARE

5.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

5.3 BY DCIM SERVICES

5.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

6 MARKET ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY SIZE OF THE DATACENTER

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 <5,000 SQ FT

6.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

6.3 5,000 – 9,999 SQ FT

6.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

6.4 10,000 – 14,999 SQ FT

6.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

6.5 15,000 – 24,999 SQ FT

6.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

6.6 >25,000 SQ FT

6.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7 Data Center Infrastructure Management: MARKET ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY VERTICAL SEGMENTS

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 BANKING & FINANCE

7.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7.3 RETAIL

7.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7.4 TELECOMMUNICATIONS

7.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7.5 HEALTHCARE

7.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

7.6 OTHERS

7.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

8 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY GEOGRAPHIES

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY TYPE

8.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY VERTICALS

8.3 LATIN AMERICA

8.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY TYPE

8.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY VERTICAL

8.4 EUROPE

8.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY TYPE

8.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY VERTICAL

8.5 ASIA-PACIFIC (APAC)

8.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY TYPE

8.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY VERTICAL

8.6 MIDDLE-EAST & AFRICA (MEA)

8.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY TYPE

8.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST BY VERTICAL

9 Data Center Infrastructure Management: ROADMAPS, PERFORMANCE INDICATORS & ADOPTION TRENDS

9.1 TECHNOLOGY & MARKET ROADMAP

9.1.1 DCIM INEVITABLE

9.1.2 FUNCTIONALITY TO DCIM

9.1.3 INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATION

9.2 KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

9.2.1 POWER USAGE EFFECTIVENESS (PUE)

9.2.2 ENERGY REUSE EFFECTIVENESS (ERE)

9.2.3 CARBON USAGE EFFICIENCY (CUE)

9.2.4 WATER USAGE EFFICIENCY (WUE)

9.2.5 IT EQUIPMENT ENERGY EFFICIENCY (ITEE)

9.2.6 GREEN ENERGY COEFFICIENT (GEC)

9.2.7 DATA CENTER PERFORMANCE PER ENERGY (DPPE)

9.2.8 DATA CENTER INFRASTRUCTURE EFFICIENCY (DCIE)

9.2.9 SERVER COMPUTE EFFICIENCY (SCE)

9.2.10 DATA CENTER COMPUTE EFFICIENCY (DCCE)

9.3 DCIM ENTERPRISE ADOPTION

9.3.1 DATA CAPTURE & PLANNING

9.3.2 HOLISTIC MONITORING

9.3.3 DIAGNOSTICS AND ANALYSIS

9.3.4 DATA INTERPRETATION, RECOMMENDATION AND AUTOMATION

10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & INDUSTRY PLAYERS

10.1 COMPETITIVE ECOSYSTEM

10.2 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

10.2.1 METHODOLOGY

10.2.2 IMPACT ANALYSIS

10.3 VENTURE CAPITAL & FUNDING

