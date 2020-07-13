Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market 2020: Challenges, Growth, Types, Applications, Revenue, Insights, Growth Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast- 2025

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is projected to observer a flow in demand globally due to its enlarged emphasis on energy efficient data centers. The rising impact of regulatory standards pertaining to data centers is also estimated to accelerate the requirement for DCIM solutions. DCIM is combination of information technology and services management to permit seamless examine of all system across information technology and facility infrastructure to progress the data center energy effectiveness.

The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market is expected to exceed more than US$ 34480 million by 2025; Growing at a CAGR of more than 21% in the given forecast period.

Data center infrastructure management is driven by power consumption; cloud computing, virtualization and consolidation of data center, heat densities and increasing dependency on IT system.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market has been segmented as below:

The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is segmented on the Basis of Solution Segment Analysis, Component Segment Analysis, Industry Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Solution Segment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Consulting, Facility management services, IT asset management and Other services. By Component Segment Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Cooling, Power, DCIM Software, IT Asset and Others.

By Industry Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Retail, Health care, Telecom Information technology, Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for data center infrastructure management and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for data center infrastructure management.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Key Take Aways

1.2 Report Description

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

1.5 Research Methodology

1.5.1 Market Size

1.5.2 Market Share

1.5.3 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

1.5.4 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

2 Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Data Center Infrastructure Management: Trends, Components, Metrics & Standards

5 Market Size, Analysis & Forecast, By Type

6 Market Analysis & Forecast, By Size Of The Datacenter

6.1 Overview

6.2 <5,000 Sq Ft

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

6.3 5,000 – 9,999 Sq Ft

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

6.4 10,000 – 14,999 Sq Ft

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

6.5 15,000 – 24,999 Sq Ft

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

6.6 >25,000 Sq Ft

6.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

7 Data Center Infrastructure Management: Market Analysis & Forecast, By Vertical Segments

8 Market Analysis And Forecast, By Geographies

9 Data Center Infrastructure Management: Roadmaps, Performance Indicators & Adoption Trends

10 Competitive Landscape & Industry Players

11 Data Center Infrastructure Management: Company Profiles (Key Industry Players)

