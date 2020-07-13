Astonishing growth in Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market Growth with top key vendors like Clever Hospitality Analytics, Hoist Group

The overall hotel market intelligence software market, revenue stood at US$ 454.90 million in the year 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2027.
Latest statistical data titled Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market has been published by Absolute Markets Insights. The report offers an overview of various features of recent trends which are comprehensively discussed in order to provide an in-depth analysis of the progress of the industries. Effective exploratory techniques such as qualitative and quantitative analysis are also used in order to explore accurate data.
The study further also provides a clear idea about global competitive landscape, and covers different regions such as, North America, Latin America, Japan, Asia-Pacific and India on the basis of profit margins of several industries. Leading key players such as Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market include Clever Hospitality Analytics, Hoist Group, Intelligent Hospitality, LLC., Uneecops Technologies LTD., Mastel Hospitality, Datavision Technologies, Inc., Duetto Research, Juyo Analytics, M3, Inc., The Rainmaker Group Ventures, Sisense Inc. are also underlined in order to provide an overview of successful companies across the Hotel Market Intelligence Software market. This erudite market analysis further also presents valuable know-how of businesses by providing detailed data about some significant market strategies which help in augmenting number of customers rapidly.
Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market
By Solutions:
- Sales & Marketing
- Revenue Management
- Labor Metrics
- Forecasting & Budgeting
- Reservation Management
- Point of Sale (POS) Solution
- Logistics & Inventory Monitoring
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Others
Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market By Platform:
- Web – Based
- Application Based
By Deployment:
- Cloud-Based
- On Premise
Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market By Application:
- Independent Hotels
- Hotel Chain
By Region:
- North America
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
